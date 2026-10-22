Attorney, Author, Entrepreneur, And The IRS Angel Yael N. Lazar Of EMBER Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

LOCUST VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yael Lazar is an attorney, author, entrepreneur, and founder of EMBER. Over more than three decades, her legal career has included matrimonial law earlier in her career, as well as tax matters and IRS controversy, estate planning, and real estate. She stopped practicing matrimonial law more than 15 years ago.

Yael is also affectionately known as“The IRS Angel”. After helping clients navigate difficult tax issues and IRS notices, one relieved client told her,“I don't know what I would have done without you. You are such an angel.” The sense of relief-and the nickname-lasted.

Throughout her career, Yael has approached the practice of law differently. She believes people dealing with intimidating legal and financial issues should feel comfortable enough to ask questions and understand their options. When she maintained a physical office, that philosophy was reflected in an intentionally warm environment-with lemonade, homemade chocolate chip cookies, and a cushy velvet sofa rather than the stereotypical stiff law-office atmosphere. Although Yael now works from home and no longer maintains that office setting, the philosophy behind it hasn't changed: she wants people to feel comfortable, no matter where they are or how she is supporting them.

Over the years, both her professional experiences and her own life journey led Yael to recognize another problem: intelligent, accomplished women can know how to work, achieve, and earn money without necessarily having been taught how to build, grow, and protect wealth-or understanding how their own beliefs and patterns affect their relationship with money.

That realization ultimately led Yael to create EMBER, built around five principles: Embody, Master, Build, Empower, and Radiate.

EMBER is not a coaching tool. The EMBER Initiation is an eight-week identity and financial-literacy transformation that brings together the inner and practical sides of financial empowerment. Women explore the identities, beliefs, and patterns that influence their choices while also developing greater financial literacy around money, wealth building, business, investing, and protecting what they create.

The idea grew into Yael's book, EMBER: A Woman's Guide to Financial Sovereignty, Legacy, and a Life Owned Outright, and ultimately into the eight-week EMBER Initiation. At the heart of both is a simple distinction: women have been taught how to earn, but they have not always been taught how to own-not only financially, but in the way they make decisions about their lives, money, and futures.

In her podcast, part of the news team's Empowering Women in America series, Yael will talk about how EMBER evolved, share experiences from her years as an attorney, and discuss why financial literacy and identity both matter when women are building lives of greater choice, confidence, and financial freedom.

Learn more about this empowering woman, skilled attorney, author, and founder in her October podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney and author Yael Lazar in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 13th at 1pm Eastern

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For more information visit her two websites: or

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Attorney, Author, Entrepreneur, and The IRS Angel Yael N. Lazar of EMBER Recently Featured on Close Up Radio News Provided By Close Up Television & Radio October 22, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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