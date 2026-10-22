Storagechain Launches Atlas, Its Native Enterprise LLM - 'Keep Your Data Out Of Big AI'

StorageChain Atlas

New proprietary model gives businesses a private, industry-focused AI option while reducing reliance on costly per-seat third-party AI subscriptions.

- Chris DominguezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StorageChain LLC, developer of the StorageChain AI Connect enterprise AI connectivity and intelligence platform, today announced Atlas, its proprietary enterprise large language model designed to let organizations search, analyze and interact with their own company data and knowledge base without sending sensitive enterprise data to major third-party AI providers.The launch marks a major expansion of StorageChain's platform and its evolution into a native AI company. With Atlas, StorageChain now combines its permission-aware enterprise data connectivity layer with its own LLM, while continuing to give customers the option to connect to leading external models such as ChatGPT and other AI platforms.The result is choice.Organizations seeking maximum privacy and control can use Atlas without giving their business data to Big AI. Customers that prefer third-party models can continue to use them through StorageChain AI Connect.“For too long, businesses have been told that adopting AI means sending their data to someone else's model and paying for access one employee at a time,” said Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain.“Atlas changes that equation. Companies can keep control of their data and make it AI-ready using StorageChain's hosted or self-hosted model. Companies retain 100% control of their own data. Atlas gives customers access to full AI functionality without exposing data or paying expensive per seat licenses”.Atlas also introduces a different economic model for enterprise AI. Rather than requiring companies to purchase separate AI subscriptions for large numbers of employees, StorageChain is designed around the enterprise data being indexed and used. Customers pay for the information they make AI-ready, helping organizations extend AI access more broadly while avoiding unnecessary per-user costs.StorageChain plans to progressively optimize Atlas for specific industries, beginning with logistics and financial services. Future versions are expected to incorporate deeper industry terminology, workflows, document types and business use cases, with additional vertical markets added over time.Atlas operates within StorageChain's broader Permission-Aware AITM architecture, which is designed to preserve existing permissions, governance and customer control while allowing employees to search and interact with knowledge across connected cloud, collaboration and workflow environments.The addition of Atlas to StorageChain AI Connect gives enterprises greater control over both sides of the AI equation: where their business information resides and which AI model interacts with it.“Atlas is more than a new product feature for us. It represents StorageChain's evolution into a native AI company,” Dominguez added.“We now control more of the intelligence stack while still giving customers the freedom to use ChatGPT and other leading models whenever they choose. That combination of privacy, choice, industry specialization and economics is where we believe enterprise AI is heading.”About StorageChainStorageChain is an enterprise AI connectivity and intelligence platform that securely connects business knowledge across cloud, collaboration and workflow environments to leading AI models, including StorageChain's proprietary Atlas LLM. Its Permission-Aware AITM architecture allows organizations to search and interact with enterprise information without moving or duplicating data, while preserving native permissions, governance and customer control.Every Cloud. Every AI. One Secure Connection.Atlas:For more information: StorageChainMedia Contact:...

Chris Dominguez

StorageChain LLC

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StorageChain Launches Atlas, Its Native Enterprise LLM - 'Keep Your Data Out of Big AI' News Provided By StorageChain LLC October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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