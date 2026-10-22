Coworking Space Platform Introduces Spacebring Intelligence With Autonomous Cloud Agents

Spacebring Agent for operating coworking spaces

Spacebring Agents for autonomous coworking space operation in the cloud

Spacebring Agent and a team of AI agents take on the routine work of running a coworking space around the clock, on the web and in the admin mobile app

- Randi Craigen, VP of Administration (Mox.E Coworking)GDAńSK, POLAND, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spacebring, the coworking space management platform chosen by more than 500 coworking spaces in over 50 countries, today introduces Spacebring Intelligence, a set of AI tools that moves coworking and flex space operators from doing routine work to handing it off. It brings together Spacebring Agent, the AI assistant previously known as Lem AI, and agents that run in the cloud on a schedule or when something happens in the space, within the rules the operator sets."Coworking operators didn't sign a lease to chase invoices and answer the Wi-Fi question at three in the morning. Spacebring Intelligence doesn't just help with the work. It does the work. Operators set the rules, and an assistant and a team of agents carry them out around the clock, on the web, on the phone and in the apps they already use. We built it so operators can get back to the one job software can't do: making somebody feel at home," said Igor Dzhebyan-Benjamin, CEO of Spacebring.From answers to actionLem AI is now Spacebring Agent. Coworking space operators open it on any page of the admin dashboard and it already knows what they're looking at, so they can ask "Does this member have unpaid invoices?" without explaining who they mean. Agent answers with reports and charts about members, bookings, revenue and occupancy, delivers reports, and reads the spreadsheets, PDFs and screenshots operators attach.Then Agent acts. Operators change records and settings by asking, and Agent makes the change across the whole network, from billing fixes to support replies to visitor sign-ins. Operators approve each action themselves, or let Agent approve actions automatically once they trust the routine.Agents that work while the operator sleepsAgents mark the bigger shift. Operators create their own agents, give each a name and instructions, and choose what starts it: a schedule, a new booking, a new support ticket, a signed contract or any other supported trigger. They decide what each agent may access and which locations it works in. The agent then runs in the cloud, 24/7, within the coworking operator's rules, whether or not anyone is at the desk.For example, a Supporter agent may answer member support tickets at any hour from the operator's location guides and routes the rest to the right administrator. It could carry the name the operator chooses, with an AI agent label beside it, so members know they're talking to an AI agent.Spacebring goes where operators workOperators can message Spacebring in Slack, WhatsApp and Telegram, with every chat synced to the admin dashboard, and work with their Spacebring data in Claude and ChatGPT through the Spacebring MCP server. They can also connect MCP servers, such as Superhuman Mail, on an agent's details page, or simply ask Spacebring Agent in chat to connect one, so their agents work with the other apps they use. Spacebring Agent is also in the Spacebring admin mobile app, so operators can run their network from their pocket.One file, 13 minutes to migrate to SpacebringSpacebring Agent also takes on the part of changing platforms operators dread most: the setup. In September, a coworking space switching to Spacebring uploaded one file with its data, and Spacebring Agent set up its Spacebring account in 13 minutes.A habit of moving coworking forwardSpacebring Intelligence is the latest step in a clear pattern: Spacebring keeps pioneering how coworking runs. In February 2026 Spacebring launched a fully featured admin mobile app for operators, with customer management and chats. In March 2026 it introduced AI that acts for operators with Lem AI (now Spacebring Agent), an in-platform assistant that both reads and writes. In July 2026 it brought Spacebring data into Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants through the Spacebring MCP server. Spacebring arrived in WhatsApp and Telegram in September 2026 and in Slack in October 2026. And today, Spacebring runs agents.In operators' own wordsSpacebring's early adopters have been putting Lem AI (now Spacebring Agent) to work since it launched. Before the launch, the company let a few operators try the new agents, the improved Spacebring Agent and MCP server connections. This is what they think."Spacebring went above and beyond with Agents – making life easier for coworking admins with thoughtful, practical features that make a difference. We appreciate all the automations Spacebring brings to our space."Randi Craigen, VP of Administration (Mox.E Coworking)"Agent was a night-and-day change- like having Google right inside the platform. Whenever I had a question, it helped me find the answers. It even guided me through improving our office occupancy tracking, making our analytics much more accurate."Adriana Rivera, Executive Assistant (UP Spaces)Availability and pricingSpacebring Intelligence is available to Spacebring customers today. Chatting with Spacebring Agent and most questions are unlimited and included in Spacebring plans at no extra cost. Only complex requests that need AI coding are paid, from a prepaid balance. Their cost depends on the request, and Billing shows what each one cost. Every new location gets €20 (about $22) credit to try Spacebring Intelligence.About SpacebringSpacebring helps coworking space operators deliver superior member service through automated operations, built-in AI agents, and an admin mobile app. The platform helps operators serve customers faster, reduce admin chores, and streamline operations, while delivering a seamless branded customer experience to sign up, book, pay, and get support with ease. The result is efficient operations, faster service, and a better member experience across every location.

Helga Moreno

Spacebring

+48 58 585 97 31

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Introducing Spacebring Intelligence for Coworking Spaces

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Coworking space platform introduces Spacebring Intelligence with autonomous cloud agents News Provided By Spacebring October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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