Aviio Launches A Decision Engine For Paid Media, With $5.37M In Ad Spend Already Run Through It

Decision Queue

Founded by a former Meta marketing data scientist, Aviio ranks the decisions a paid media team should make next across platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviio, Inc. today announced the public launch of Aviio, a decision engine for paid media. Aviio connects to a company's ad accounts across Google, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn and produces a ranked queue of decisions. Each one carries a diagnosis, a recommendation, the evidence behind it, and an estimate of what the move is worth. At launch, the engine has analyzed $5.37 million of real ad spend.Marketing software has learned to show teams their data. More recently it has learned to think about it. Aviio's founder argues it still stops short of the decision."At Meta, the job was recommendations: telling executives what to do and why. Everything upstream of the decision was a cost," said Christian Meyer, founder of Aviio and a former marketing data scientist at Meta. "The industry has gotten very good at faster answers. Almost nobody is asking whether the decisions hold up. That is the gap Aviio is built for."Five parts of a decisionAviio's decision cards are built to a standard Meyer carried over from his work at Meta. Every card has five parts:. Observation. The engine surfaces the issue on its own, without waiting to be asked.. Diagnosis. Statistically grounded and repeatable. The same input produces the same finding.. Recommendation. Weighed across every platform against the team's own KPI, not any one platform's interest.. Rationale. The reasoning, with evidence the team can trace.. Headroom. What the move is worth, projected before the change and checked against results after it.Cards are ranked by expected impact and confidence, so a team opens Aviio and sees what to decide first.Calculated, not generatedAviio's diagnoses come from a deterministic statistical engine, not from a language model. Baselines, significance tests and effect sizes are computed the same way every run, so a recommendation can be defended to a CFO as well as acted on by a marketer. Aviio is read-only at launch: it recommends, the team makes the change, and the engine records the outcome. Those outcomes feed back into the engine's confidence in each kind of call.AvailabilityAviio is available now to in-house teams that spend across more than one ad platform. Meyer is onboarding customers personally and offers a walkthrough of a team's own accounts. Read the launch letter "Marketing software thinks now. It still won't make the call " or book a demo.About AviioAviio, Inc. is a San Francisco company building the decision layer for paid media. It was founded by Christian Meyer, who previously ran measurement for Meta's own marketing to advertisers, covering incrementality, attribution and diagnosis.

Christian Meyer

Aviio, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aviio Launches a Decision Engine for Paid Media, With $5.37M in Ad Spend Already Run Through It News Provided By Aviio October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.