Blackvue Secures ISO/IEC 27001 For Cloud & FLEETA Software

BlackVue Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Information Security

FLEETA CI

FLEETA_Event Heat Map

FLEETA Multichannel

BlackVue achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, ensuring top-tier data security for its connected dashcam software and FLEETA fleet management platform

- Executive, BlackVueCERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlackVue, a leading global provider of connected dashcam technology and fleet management solutions, today announced that it has officially achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).Issued by Korea Quality Assurance (KQA), an accredited certification body, the international standard covers the complete lifecycle-including the design, development, maintenance, and supply-of BlackVue dashcam software and the FLEETA fleet management platform. For BlackVue and FLEETA customers, this milestone provides independent assurance that the software services they rely on meet rigorous global standards for data security and risk management.Key Highlights of the CertificationInternationally Recognized Information Security: ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the benchmark standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS).Rigorous Risk Protection: Certification confirms that BlackVue systematically identifies and manages operational security risks to uphold the highest levels of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data.Certification Details- Certified Company: BlackVue (PITTASOFT CO., LTD.)- Standard: ISO/IEC 27001:2022- Certification Body: Korea Quality Assurance (KQA)- Certificate Number: KQA-IS26075- Scope: Information security management for the design, development, maintenance, and supply of BlackVue and FLEETA software- Validity Period: October 12, 2026 – October 11, 2029Commitment to Customer TrustSecurity is an ongoing obligation. As BlackVue continues to expand its software capabilities across its connected dashcam ecosystem and the FLEETA fleet platform, the company remains dedicated to continuously enhancing its data protection practices and earning the trust of individual drivers and commercial fleet operators worldwide.For more information regarding BlackVue and FLEETA software security and product offerings, please visit .About BlackVue:Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world's first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.About FLEETAFLEETA is a cloud-based fleet intelligence platform developed by Pittasoft, the company behind BlackVue dash cams. Designed for ELD-exempt local fleets, FLEETA offers real-time GPS tracking, live multi-camera monitoring, AI-powered safety reporting, and remote fleet management-all on a month-to-month subscription with no long-term contracts. Compatible exclusively with BlackVue cloud-enabled dash cams, FLEETA is currently available globally.

PITTA SOFT

Pittasoft Co., Ltd.

+82 31-8039-7789

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BlackVue Secures ISO/IEC 27001 for Cloud & FLEETA Software News Provided By Pittasoft Co., Ltd. October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.