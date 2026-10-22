BCGA Foundation's First-Of-Its-Kind Gaming And Tech Summit Series Builds Momentum Ahead Of Largest HBCU Football Classic

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Success at Jackson State Sets the Stage for October 30 Tech & Gaming Summit During Magic City Classic Weekend

- Keshia Walker, Founder and CEO of BCGA FoundationATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BCGA Foundation, a national non-profit connecting students to careers in gaming, esports and technology, continues to make history with a different kind of summit experience designed to go beyond traditional panels and presentations. Following stops in Jackson, Mississippi, the October series now heads to Birmingham, Alabama, giving college students access and hands-on guidance from professionals working across gaming, technology and emerging industries they already know and enjoy.JACKSON SUMMIT A SUCCESSThe October 16 Tech & Gaming Summit at Jackson State University brought students together during JSU Homecoming for an engaging day of technology, gaming, career exploration and competition. Students from Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Florida A&M University and Mississippi Valley State University participated, with speakers in robotics, body cameras, drones, and augmented and virtual reality.The Jackson event also included an esports tournament and access to information about scholarships and career opportunities, demonstrating the broader goal behind BCGA Foundation's summit series: using students' interest in gaming as an entry point to the professionals, skills and opportunities shaping the larger technology industry.BIRMINGHAM NEXTBuilding on the Jackson experience, the series concludes during Magic City Classic weekend, home to the largest HBCU football classic in the country. On October 30, the Magic City Classic Tech & Gaming Summit & Esports Tournament will take place at Miles College and will be free to all students. Hosted by Miles College Esports and presented by BLM Sports, the Birmingham event will continue the hands-on format while giving students direct access to professionals working across gaming, technology and emerging industries.Students will have the opportunity to hear from leaders across drone technology, artificial intelligence, IT consulting and the gaming industry. They will also explore how their interests can translate into real-world careers, connect with industry professionals and gain greater exposure to fields that may otherwise feel out of reach. Students representing Miles College, Tuskegee University, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University are also expected to compete in a College Football esports tournament, blending competition with career and technology exposure.To attend this free event, visitWHY GAMING, WHY NOWThe series arrives as gaming continues to expand its influence across entertainment, technology and the U.S. economy. According to the Entertainment Software Association, 212.3 million Americans play video games each week, representing 67 percent of the population. The industry also supports more than 250,000 U.S. jobs.HBCUs are an important part of that talent conversation. UNCF reports that HBCUs represent just nine percent of four-year bachelor-degree granting institutions, yet continue to outperform expectations as contributors to STEM education and the future workforce.For the BCGA Foundation, with 21 gaming and innovation labs at HBCUs across 11 states, those realities intersect. Students are already engaged in gaming culture, while HBCUs are developing talent equipped for technology-centered industries. The BCGAs Summits help connect the two by showing students that the industry extends far beyond playing games and includes careers in technology, game development, marketing, communications, production, esports management, business operations and more.“Gaming is already part of how this generation connects, competes and creates, but that does not always mean students know how to turn that interest into a career,” said Keshia Walker, Founder and CEO of BCGA Foundation.“Our job is to expose them to what is behind the game: the companies, the careers and the people who make this industry move. Talent is everywhere. We want to make sure access to the industry reaches further too.”The summit series gives participating students an opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals and invited representatives, while allowing the programming to reflect the needs and audiences of each community. The expanded focus also introduces students to how gaming connects with the larger technology ecosystem, including IT consulting, drones, robotics, artificial intelligence and other growing fields.BIRMINGHAM STUDENTS AND ORGANIZATIONS INVITED TO PARTICIPATECollege students interested in the October 30 Birmingham summit are encouraged to learn more about participation and event availability at .For media credentials, partnership inquiries or additional information, please contact....Follow the conversation on social media:#BCGAFoundation #HBCUSummits #GamingDiversity #EsportsCareers###ABOUT BCGA FOUNDATIONBCGA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access and career opportunities in gaming, esports and technology to deserving students in digital deserts. The Foundation offers virtual and on campus curricula, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, post graduation career opportunities, leadership training, professional development, networking events, scholarships and mentorship.Trailblazer Keshia Walker established BCGA Foundation in May 2020 after more than 20 years of leading a successful celebrity events and experiential marketing company. She made history as the first woman of color to enter the male dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports leadership.Under Walker's leadership, BCGA Foundation has helped establish gaming labs at 21 HBCUs across 11 states by providing hardware, software, electronics and accessories. The organization continues to support participating institutions through educational programming, competitions, internships and career development resources.WOMEN GOT GAMEWomen Got Game is a program started in 2019 that brings high school and college women together to explore gaming, esports, sports and technology through conversations with industry leaders, networking, competition and career exposure.GIRLS GOT GAMEGirls Got Game introduces middle school girls to gaming and technology in an environment designed to encourage curiosity, participation and confidence. The program gives young participants early exposure to the creative, technical and business sides of the industries they already experience as consumers, while helping them discover areas such as esports, artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies.CORNERS TO COLLEGESCorners to Colleges introduces students to college life through gaming, technology and hands-on learning, helping them connect their interests to higher education and future careers.HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STARSHigh School All-Stars connects students with gaming and technology professionals, colleges and career opportunities, helping them see how their interests can translate into future possibilities.For more information about BCGA Foundation, visit .

Bridgett Coates

Exposure BBC

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BCGA Foundation's First-of-Its-Kind Gaming and Tech Summit Series Builds Momentum Ahead of Largest HBCU Football Classic News Provided By Exposure BBC October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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