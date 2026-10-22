Rekha Gupta Govt Deploys 14 New CATS Ambulances Across West Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) In a step towards strengthening emergency healthcare services, the Delhi government has deployed 14 Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances across West Delhi, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday.

The initiative of the Rekha Gupta government aims to improve the availability and accessibility of emergency medical assistance across the district, with particular emphasis on densely populated neighbourhoods and areas spread over a large geographical expanse, he said.

The ambulances will cover Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Nangloi, Ranhola, Dichau Kalan and other parts of West Delhi, helping ensure that emergency medical assistance reaches patients more quickly, he said.

The deployment is intended to address the challenges of providing timely ambulance services in densely populated localities, where traffic congestion and high population density can affect response times, said the Minister.

The deployment witnessed the presence of a large number of prominent residents and members of the CATS ambulance staff, according to an official statement.

Residents welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the availability of ambulances closer to their homes would enable them to access emergency medical assistance more quickly and help minimise delays in critical situations, it said.

As part of the deployment strategy, the ambulances will be stationed at suitable locations near Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, dispensaries and bus terminals. This approach will help position emergency vehicles at accessible and strategically located points, enabling them to respond to calls from nearby areas and reach patients requiring urgent medical attention, the statement said.

The availability of these ambulances across West Delhi is expected to strengthen the emergency response network and improve access to pre-hospital medical assistance. By expanding the geographical coverage of ambulance services, the initiative seeks to reduce delays in reaching patients during medical emergencies and provide timely support to those in need, it said.

The deployment also complements the Delhi Government's ongoing efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure and strengthen services through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other public healthcare facilities, it said.

The government is working towards ensuring that residents can access essential healthcare services closer to their homes, while improving the availability of emergency medical assistance across the city, said the statement.