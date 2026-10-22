Agrivoltaics Meet Highlights State Leadership, Next-Gen Technology, Blended Finance Options

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The second day of the AgriVoltaics World Conference 2026 accelerated cross-sectoral engagement across state policy leadership, technological innovation, private sector engagement, and climate finance solutions.

A dedicated ministerial track, co-organised by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), brought together State Ministers of Energy and Agriculture from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar to present state-level approaches for accelerating agrivoltaic deployment.

The session served as a platform for states to showcase investment opportunities, highlighting innovative land-use models, state-level tariff incentives, and the adaptation of the PM-KUSUM scheme to local agricultural conditions and crop profiles. Discussions underscored the growing role of sub-national governments in creating enabling environments for agrivoltaic investments.

Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the state's plan to solarise all 16 lakh agricultural tubewells whose electricity bills have been waived, supported by dedicated grid infrastructure.

He proposed leveraging Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities, and technical institutions to build farmers' capacity, while integrating agrivoltaics with agricultural diversification and existing farmer-support initiatives.

Highlighting the central role of farmers in the state's economy, he said,“The agriculture of Uttar Pradesh and its farmers are, in a way, the lifeblood of our economic system.”

He also assured farmers that ownership of their land would remain protected.

Rakesh Shukla, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Madhya Pradesh, highlighted the state's efforts to advance agrivoltaics, solar deployment, and battery storage as part of its farmer-welfare agenda, with 2026 being observed as the Year of Farmer Welfare in Madhya Pradesh.

He noted that cultivation beneath solar panels had begun at several locations and that the state was progressing with battery-storage projects, for which the tendering process had been completed.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, announced that the state is finalising its dedicated Agrivoltaics Policy 2026, with a target of 1 GW by 2030.

The proposed policy will require at least 90 per cent of project sites to remain cultivable, safeguard farmer consent and crop insurance, and allow farmers to own projects or lease their land while continuing cultivation.

To attract investment, Odisha plans to provide 25-year power purchase agreements through GRIDCO, grid connectivity, and investment incentives.

Highlighting the policy's importance for investors, he said,“It gives investors certainty for 25 years.”

The Agrivoltaics Pitch-Hub was curated by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), where early-stage innovators and start-ups pitched bankable, dual-use agrivoltaic solutions before an expert jury comprising national institutes (NISE, NIBE), venture capitalists, and industry leaders.

Fraunhofer ISE and Sunseed APV demonstrated next-generation solutions, including advanced solar tracking systems, dynamic panel tilting, semi-transparent photovoltaic (PV) modules, and micro-climate soil sensors engineered specifically for tropical and arid conditions.

Hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the dialogue brought together Indian and international developers, including NTPC Green Energy, First Solar, and leading European firms, to discuss supply chain localisation, standards development, and market certainty.

An executive roundtable convened representatives from multilateral development banks, financial institutions, and commercial lenders, including the World Bank, KfW, the European Investment Bank, and IREDA.

Participants examined financial mechanisms needed to accelerate agrivoltaic deployment, including risk-mitigation instruments, concessional lending facilities, and blended finance structures capable of mobilising private investment at scale.