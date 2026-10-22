Gujarat Shocker: Man Forces Pregnant Wife To Drink Urea Hangs Her, Stages Death As Suicide

A pregnant woman in Gujarat's Kheda district was killed by her husband, who forced her to consume liquid nano urea used in agriculture before attempting to pass off her death as suicide, police said. The Mahudha police have detained her husband, Mitul Sodha, and brother-in-law, Vipul Sodha, in connection with the case. The case came to light after the woman, identified as Arunaben, was initially reported to have died by suicide by hanging. However, a police investigation and the post-mortem examination reportedly indicated that her death was caused by the consumption of a poisonous substance rather than hanging.

The complaint submitted by Arunaben's brother Virendrasinh said she was physically and mentally harassed by her husband, mother-in-law Kailashben, brother-in-law Vipul Sodha and sister-in-law Alpaben over issues related to her character.

Police said there were apparently frequent arguments between Arunaben and her husband around charges of adultery and their different relationships.

The police investigation claims that on the night of the occurrence, Arunaben and Mitul got into a furious quarrel. Investigators discovered that Mitul had looked up information regarding a husband's involvement in a woman's suicide case online. According to police, Mitul then pushed Arunaben onto a couch and filled her mouth with liquid nano urea, an agricultural chemical.

Other family members may have been involved, according to the probe. Police are investigating reports that during the incident, Alpaben held Arunaben's knees while Kailashben held her hands.

The accused tried to give the impression that Arunaben had committed suicide after her death. Investigators believe her corpse was suspended from a window in a room at the back of the property using a nylon rope. Additionally, police believe that the corpse was later removed in order to deceive people about how she died.

A plastic bag holding the material was incinerated in the home stove, according to investigators, and the incident was kept under wraps until the next morning. As part of their investigation, the police have taken a blade, a cell phone, a nylon rope, and other objects from the site. While authorities look into the involvement of other family members and if they assisted in staging the death as a suicide, Mitul and Vipul have been placed under arrest.

The examination into the mistreatment Arunaben endured before to her death also includes the complaint made by her brother. In order to establish the chronology of events and ascertain the role of each individual accused of being involved in the case, police are still reviewing the evidence.