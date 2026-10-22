Wendy O'ree Of Peapack Private Bank & Trust Named 2026 Executive Women Of New Jersey, Salute To The Policy Makers Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust announce that Wendy O'Ree, Senior Managing Director, has been named as one of 48 women leaders honored by Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) at its biennial Salute to the Policy Makers Gala held on October 21, 2026, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The event recognized accomplished women from New Jersey's public and private sectors whose leadership, achievements, and impact are helping shape the state's businesses, institutions, and communities.

As Senior Managing Director at Peapack Private, Wendy O'Ree has been a trusted wealth advisor, known for her commitment to excellence, community engagement, and the advancement of women in leadership. Throughout her career, she has championed initiatives that foster professional growth, mentorship, and greater opportunities for women, while making meaningful contributions to the organizations and communities she serves. This recognition reflects both her professional accomplishments and her enduring impact as a leader who helps create pathways for others to succeed.

I am honored to be recognized by Executive Women of New Jersey alongside an extraordinary group of women whose leadership is making a difference across our state,” said O'Ree. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates not only professional achievement, but also the responsibility we have to inspire, support, and elevate others. Throughout my career, I have been committed to fostering collaborative leadership and helping create opportunities for the next generation of women to grow, lead, and make their own lasting impact.”

“This year's honorees represent the extraordinary depth of women's leadership across New Jersey,” said Susan K. Dromsky-Reed, Esq., Executive Women of New Jersey Board President.“These 48 women are leading organizations, strengthening communities, opening doors and helping shape the future of our state. EWNJ is proud to recognize not only what they have achieved, but the example they set for the women who will follow them.”

Since 1980, EWNJ has championed women business leaders and worked to increase the presence of women in boardrooms and top leadership of New Jersey companies. This year's Salute to the Policy Makers will bring together and celebrate women executives from business, law, education, government, nonprofit, the arts and more - women who demonstrate excellence, resilience and achievement in their profession.

“The Salute to the Policy Makers Gala is EWNJ's biennial celebration of New Jersey's top women executives and leaders,” said Onome N. Adejemilua, Esq., EWNJ Board President-Elect and EWNJ Salute Committee Chair.“For more than 40 years, our mission has been to recognize and affirm the work of women. The Salute Gala brings together remarkable women from public and private sectors to recognize their excellence, resilience and achievements, while also supporting the next generation of women leaders through our Graduate Merit Award Program.”

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information.

About Executive Women of New Jersey ( )

Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) is the leading executive women's organization committed to increasing the presence of women in boardrooms and top leadership of New Jersey companies. The Salute to the Policy Makers Gala celebrates accomplished women leaders across New Jersey's public and private sectors. It also celebrates EWNJ's ongoing commitment to building a pipeline of future leaders through its Graduate Merit Award Program, which has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships to non-traditional female graduate students.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 ..., (908) 719-6543.

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