Illi Water Launches Countertop RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser With 30% Off For First 500 Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new CSA-certified RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser combines six-stage reverse osmosis filtration with water on demand at multiple temperature settings from 5°C to 100°C, all in a single countertop unit.

Toronto, ON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illi Water, a Canadian direct-to-consumer brand specializing in reverse osmosis drinking water systems, announced today the launch of its countertop RO hot and cold water dispenser, the most versatile system in its lineup. To mark the launch, the Toronto-based company is offering 30% off to its first 500 customers, a one-time offer that will not be repeated once those spots are claimed.







The CSA-certified illi Water countertop RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser delivers reverse osmosis water at multiple temperature settings from 5°C to 100°C, with no plumbing

The RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser combines CSA-certified six-stage reverse osmosis filtration with water on demand at multiple temperature from 5°C to 100°C, all in a single countertop unit. Because it requires no plumbing or installation, it can be set up in minutes on a kitchen counter, in a condo, an office kitchenette, or a rental where cutting into the plumbing is not an option. Households get chilled drinking water, hot water for tea and cooking, and room-temperature filtered water from one appliance.

The new dispenser joins a growing range of reverse osmosis systems that illi Water sells online to households across Canada. The range is organized into three categories: countertop RO systems that need no plumbing, under-sink RO systems that install beneath the kitchen sink, and under-sink dispensers that deliver instant hot or chilled water through a dedicated faucet.

Within the under-sink category, the smart tankless reverse osmosis system offers 800 gallons per day of on-demand flow, alkaline remineralization, app and Wi-Fi control, and a smart digital faucet. A four-stage NSF/ANSI-certified under-sink reverse osmosis system

More Canadians are living in condos and rentals where installing a filtration system under the sink isn't an option, and many are tired of hauling cases of bottled water home every week. We built the RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser for them. It brings reverse osmosis filtration to the countertop, with chilled water for drinking and hot water for tea or cooking, all from one appliance that's ready in minutes,” said Shermin Zarif, Owner of illi Water.

The launch offer is designed to be risk-free. Every purchase is covered by illi Water's 90-day satisfaction guarantee: customers can use the system at home, and if they are not completely happy for any reason, they can return it within 90 days for a full refund with no restocking fees. All orders also ship free across Canada and include a 1-year warranty.

Built on more than 30 years of water treatment experience, illi Water sells its certified systems exclusively online, which keeps pricing direct and lets customers compare countertop and under-sink options from home. The company's focus on reverse osmosis reflects growing demand among Canadian households for drinking water that is filtered at the point of use rather than relying on bottled water or pitcher filters.

The 30% launch discount applies to the first 500 orders of the countertop RO Hot & Cold Water Dispenser. Canadian households interested in claiming the launch offer can visit illiwater.com to order while spots remain.







The illi Water Tankless Reverse Osmosis System, an under-sink unit with 800 GPD on-demand flow and app control.

About illi Water

illi Water is a Canadian direct-to-consumer brand specializing in home water filtration systems, with a focus on reverse osmosis drinking water systems. Based in Toronto, Ontario, and built on more than 30 years of water treatment experience, illi Water sells countertop RO systems, under-sink RO systems, and under-sink hot and chilled water dispensers online to households across Canada. All systems ship free across Canada and are backed by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee and a 1-year warranty. Learn more at illiwater.com.

Press Inquiries

info [at] illiwater.com

