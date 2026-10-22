Talkdesk Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Contact Center As A Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerTM Magic Quadrant® for Contact Center as a Service* (CCaaS) for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the sixth time Talkdesk has been recognized as a Leader in the report.

Talkdesk credits this position to its commitment to delivering enterprise-grade customer experience (CX), powered by deep artificial intelligence, robust data architecture, and industry-tailored automation.

“The contact center is undergoing its biggest transformation in decades. AI is changing not just how companies interact with customers, but how customer issues get resolved,” said Tiago Paiva, founder and CEO of Talkdesk.“We believe our continued positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS reflects our commitment to helping customers navigate that shift. By bringing together proven CCaaS and agentic AI-powered automation, we're giving businesses the ability to transform customer experience today while building for what's next.”

Talkdesk's approach to the CCaaS market is centered on helping enterprises deliver seamless, AI-powered omnichannel service. While the company's flagship Talkdesk CX Cloud platform provides the core routing, digital engagement, and workforce management infrastructure Gartner evaluated, Talkdesk continues to expand customer capabilities with integrated Customer Experience Automation (CXA).

Key to its strategy, Talkdesk is delivering innovation in three critical areas:



Customer Experience Automation: Talkdesk CXA uses agentic AI and multi-agent orchestration to automate customer service, sales, and support from end to end. Working with Talkdesk CCaaS or existing third-party contact center solutions, CXA orchestrates AI agents, human employees, and enterprise systems to resolve complex customer requests and automate the work behind every interaction.



Unified Customer Data and Knowledge: Talkdesk Data Cloud connects customer data, interaction history, and enterprise knowledge across systems to give AI agents and human employees the context they need to deliver effective and personalized experiences. By making information accessible and actionable throughout the customer journey, the Data Cloud enables AI agents to reason, take action, and resolve requests with greater accuracy and continuity.

Industry-Specific Solutions: Talkdesk combines industry-specialized CCaaS with purpose-built agentic AI for financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and other industries. Designed with prebuilt integrations and domain knowledge, these AI agents execute industry workflows that help organizations rapidly automate complex business processes and deliver better customer outcomes.



A complimentary copy of the report is available to download.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service; Drew Kraus, Jason Bridge, Megan Fernandez, Pri Rathnayake; October 19, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Talkdesk was recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. As well as Magic Quadrants for Contact Center as a Service in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® automates the world's most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon, United Rentals, Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA).

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

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