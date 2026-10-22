Iqity Draws Strong Surgeon Interest At First Exhibition Debut, AAO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated workflow of IQ-Meter, IQ-SurgiView and IQ-Flow demonstrated live for the first time; surgeons single out robotic visualization, console-free ECP and a compact all-in-one diagnostic suited to office-based surgery

RENO, Nev., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQity, the developer of an integrated diagnostic and surgical platform for ophthalmology, today reported on its first-ever exhibition presence at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. IQity demonstrated its complete workflow, from preoperative measurement to the operating room, to the US ophthalmologist community over three days.

“AAO was the first time we put the full IQity workflow in front of surgeons in one place, and the response exceeded what we had planned for,” said Luke Clauson, Chief Executive Officer of IQity.“Surgeons did not ask us whether an integrated workflow makes sense. They asked when they can have it.”

IQ-SurgiView: a new way to see surgery

The strongest reaction at the booth was to IQ-SurgiView, IQity's heads-up digital surgical visualization system. Surgeons singled out four elements: the robotic positioning; automated eye identification; the integration of an endoscopic view into the microscope image; and the Floating Eyebox, which follows the surgeon's natural head movement while maintaining full stereopsis, with 16 ms glass-to-glass latency (below the perceptual limit). Visitors repeatedly described the combination as a different way of seeing the surgical field rather than an incremental improvement to existing digital microscopes.

IQ-Flow: removing the hurdles to ECP adoption

IQ-Flow, a compact, handheld endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation (ECP) system that does not require a capital console, generated the most immediate requests for early access. ECP is an established, reimbursed glaucoma procedure, but adoption has been held back by the cost and footprint of console-based systems and by the learning curve of identifying the target tissue. IQ-Flow is designed to address both, with a handheld form factor and AI powered machine-vision support intended to help identify the intended target tissue. Many cataract and glaucoma surgeons at the booth said they would want to add ECP to their practice as soon as IQ-Flow becomes available.

IQ-Meter: built for where ophthalmology is going

IQ-Meter, the integrated diagnostic system designed to combine topography, biometry, aberrometry, OCT and tear film analysis on a single measurement architecture, was praised for its compact footprint and the breadth of examinations in one device. Surgeons from smaller practices and office-based surgery settings in particular saw it as a fit for the trend toward decentralized, efficient eye care, replacing several standalone devices with a single, fully automated bilateral workup designed to take approximately one minute.

Surgeon voices from the booth stage

On October 10, four surgeons joined the booth stage for filmed interviews: David Almeida, MD, MBA, PhD (Erie Retina Research, CASEx), Ashley Pickering, MD (North Mississippi Eye Care), Houfar Sekhavat, MD, FRCSC (Hexiris), and Dagny Zhu, MD (Zhu Vision). The series will be published over the coming weeks.

“I feel like I have seen the clinic of the future today – a patient-centric environment with data at its core”, said Dr. Almeida.

“I have hardly done any ECP since residency, since it always meant investing into another capital equipment. But this (IQ-Flow) makes a proven procedure accessible. It is great,” added Dr. Pickering.

Next steps

IQity is following up with the surgeons and facilities that registered interest at AAO. A limited number of Center of Excellence sites will be the first to receive the complete workflow at launch, expected in early 2027.

Availability

IQ-Meter, IQ-SurgiView, IQ-Flow and IQ-Universe are in development, with launch expected in early 2027. These technologies have not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not available for sale in the United States.

About IQity

IQity (EyeQ Technologies, Inc.) addresses the challenges in ophthalmology with technology designed to deliver superior visual outcomes, greater efficiency, and lower cost. The company's solutions reduce the time burden on healthcare providers and help minimize human error in eye care. IQity's portfolio spans the entire ophthalmic workflow, from diagnostics to surgery to chronic disease management. IQity. Acuity Realized.

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