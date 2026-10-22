Dr. Kenneth Pettine, CEO Of Direct Regeneration, Unveils Breakthrough Regenerative Technologies Set To Disrupt Orthopedics, Pain Management, And Skincare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kenneth Pettine, a distinguished retired orthopedic spine surgeon, pioneer in regenerative medicine, and CEO of Direct Regeneration, today announced a landmark portfolio of patented and patent-pending technologies poised to revolutionize the treatment of osteoarthritis, chronic pain, and skin aging. With over 31 years of experience and 18 FDA studies as a principal investigator, Dr. Pettine is leading the charge in developing next-generation, acellular regenerative products that harness the power of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their derivatives, including exosomes, to offer safer, more effective alternatives to opioids and invasive surgeries.

Dr. Pettine's journey in reshaping regenerative medicine began with his involvement in 15 FDA IDE clinical spine studies focused on non-fusion spine surgery. In 2010, he took a leap into uncharted territory by leading the first FDA study involving regenerative medicine as an alternative to spine surgery. The results, published in the Journal of Neurosurgery, were unexpectedly positive, prompting the establishment of an autonomous bone marrow-derived stem cell clinic.“I have always been passionate about changing the practice of orthopedics and spine with stem cell therapy,” says Dr. Pettine.“We are now moving beyond the limitations of using living cells to develop acellular products that represent the future-standardized, testable, and globally accessible.”

This vision is now manifested in an extensive intellectual property portfolio. Dr. Kenneth Pettine holds the only two issued U.S. patents for performing stem cell joint and spine injections, along with more than 20 additional pending patents. These filings cover a vast array of applications, including orthopedic and spine treatments using MSC exosomes, synovial MSCs, and scaffolds; pain management therapies designed to replace opioids; and revolutionary skincare products that utilize MSC-derived growth factors to prevent skin aging. His patented compositions also address common concerns such as erectile dysfunction, gray hair, and baldness.

Central to these innovations is the use of exosomes-nanoparticles that act as messengers between cells. Dr. Kenneth Pettine's recent clinical work underscores the potential of this technology. In a safety trial of 33 retired Navy SEALs suffering from osteoarthritis in the knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle, and wrist, an Extracellular Vesicle Isolate Product (EVIP) was injected into the affected joints. At three-month follow-up, the results were highly encouraging, with improvements ranging from 40% to 98% and an average improvement exceeding 70%.“These results are extremely promising and motivate us to continue our clinical studies to improve the quality of life for patients,” Dr. Pettine stated. In addition to this trial, he has three additional clinical studies planned to evaluate his stem cell products to treat erectile dysfunction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and chronic lower back pain from painful discs.

Dr. Pettine's groundbreaking work also extends to the burgeoning field of CBD research. He holds seven pending patents on clinical applications for cannabidiol, including methods for treating osteoarthritis with intra-articular injections of cannabinoids and compositions for preventing and treating erectile and clitoral dysfunction. As a scientific research consultant, he has provided expert analysis on the therapeutic potential of CBD topicals for pain and skin relief. His recent consumer guidance highlights products such as CBDfx Hemp Cream, Amber Gardens Lip Fix, Sabaidee, Peak Extracts Rescue Rub, and Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion. He advises consumers to check specific ingredients, potency levels, pricing, and reviews before purchasing any CBD product.“The key is to make an informed decision,” says Dr. Pettine.

Beyond his scientific pursuits, Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-invented the FDA-approved PrestigeTM cervical artificial disc and the Maverick Artificial DiscTM. He has been featured as one of the top 50 Spine and Specialist Surgeons to Know in America and is the author of more than 60 research publications. His dedication to fostering the next generation of innovators is evident through his scholarship program, which supports students pursuing higher education. His extensive contributions to the field have garnered global attention, leading to expectations of a potential Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Dr. Pettine's mission remains clear: to change the world by unleashing the regenerative powers within our own bodies. With his vast portfolio of intellectual property and a relentless drive for innovation, Dr. Kenneth Pettine is not just participating in the future of medicine-he is actively creating it.

About Dr. Kenneth Pettine

Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a retired board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon and the CEO of Direct Regeneration. With over 30 years of experience, he is a leading pioneer in regenerative medicine, holding numerous patents for stem cell and exosome technologies. A distinguished speaker and prolific researcher, Dr. Pettine is committed to developing revolutionary treatments that replace opioids, transform orthopedics, and redefine skincare.

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