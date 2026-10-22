HANDEL's ICE CREAM EXPANDS ARIZONA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW PRESCOTT LOCATION NOW OPEN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new scoop shop brings fresh, handmade ice cream to historic downtown Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is expanding its footprint in Arizona with a brand-new location in Prescott. Situated at The Depot Marketplace shopping plaza (351 N. Montezuma Street, Suite A), the scoop shop is now open and welcoming the local community and visitors with both a drive-thru and walk-in service. It's just a short walk from the iconic Courthouse Square and Whiskey Row.The Prescott location is owned and operated by Gary and Marcy, the successful owners behind Handel's Cave Creek and Gilbert. Building on years of dedication to serving high-quality treats and supporting local neighborhoods, the team is thrilled to bring Handel's beloved Americana tradition to historic downtown Prescott."We are thrilled to bring Handel's to Prescott, continuing our commitment to uphold its beloved Americana tradition. Our goal is to offer an affordable indulgence that creates lasting memories for families, with our ice cream made fresh daily using the finest ingredients right in-store and serving up smiles with our friendly and caring team," said Gary, Co-owner of Prescott Handel's Ice Cream.The Prescott shop offers approximately 47 total flavors made fresh in-store daily, phone order pickup, and third-party delivery services. The scoop shop operates daily from.10:00am to 10:00 p.m.Voted the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic and recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, Handel's continues its tradition of crafting high-quality, small-batch treats using original methods and recipes.For more information about Handel's Prescott, visitAbout Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication's Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel's was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /handels-franchise/.

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

+1 (305) 631-2283

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HANDEL'S ICE CREAM EXPANDS ARIZONA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW PRESCOTT LOCATION NOW OPEN News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 22, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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