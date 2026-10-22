Powerscape Global Signs Memorandum With Tashkent Region To Advance Coal-To-Energy And Fertilizer Projects In Uzbekistan

Zoyir Mirzayev, Governor of Tashkent Region, and Karl Moor, Founder and CEO of PowerScape Global, after signing the Memorandum of Cooperation

Signed under the umbrella of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Central Asia visit, with PowerScape Global part of the official U.S. business delegation

- Karl Moor, Founder and CEO of PowerScape GlobalTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PowerScape Global, a U.S.-based energy technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Tashkent Region Administration (Khokimiyat) of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The memorandum was signed following a meeting between Zoyir Mirzayev, Governor (Khokim) of Tashkent Region, and Karl Moor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PowerScape Global.The signing took place under the umbrella of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Central Asia, during which he led a U.S. commercial delegation of more than 200 business leaders to Uzbekistan alongside the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Samarkand. PowerScape Global took part in the visit as a member of the official U.S. delegation, reflecting the growing commercial and energy partnership between the United States and Central Asia.During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing new industrial projects in the region. Particular attention was given to the deep processing of local coal to produce electricity, fertilizer and fuel, as well as to the introduction of modern technologies.Both parties noted that such initiatives are important for the efficient use of energy resources, the growth of production capacity and the development of the region's industrial sector."Uzbekistan has the resources and the ambition to turn its domestic coal into a foundation for modern industry. We are grateful to Governor Mirzayev and the Tashkent Region Administration for their partnership, and we look forward to bringing advanced gasification technologies to projects that create energy, fertilizer and jobs for the region," said Karl Moor, Founder and CEO of PowerScape Global.The memorandum establishes a framework for further cooperation between PowerScape Global and the Tashkent Region Administration on energy and industrial projects.About PowerScape GlobalPowerScape Global was founded in the United States in 2023. The company focuses on coal gasification technologies to produce electricity, feedstock for fertilizer production and other industrial products.

Katya Moore

PowerScape Global

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PowerScape Global Signs Memorandum with Tashkent Region to Advance Coal-to-Energy and Fertilizer Projects in Uzbekistan News Provided By Marketing Agency LeMoore October 22, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.