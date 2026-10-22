Hago Energetics Passes Initial Screening For Climate Tech Finance Loan Guarantee Program

Pre-eligibility determination advances a potential financing pathway for hydrogen technology that converts biologically derived methane into hydrogen

- Wilson Hago, CEOCAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation announced today that it has passed the Bay Area Air District's initial screening for participation in the Climate Tech Finance (CTF) Loan Guarantee Program. The determination represents an initial step toward potential financing to support the company's methane-to-hydrogen technology.The CTF Program, developed in partnership with the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank), helps climate technology businesses access capital through loan guarantees of up to $5 million. That amount is the program's maximum guarantee and does not represent an award or financing commitment to Hago Energetics.In its September 3, 2026 pre-eligibility letter, the Air District identified Hago's technology readiness, potential greenhouse gas reductions, and anticipated social equity benefits as attributes supporting the company's participation.Hago Energetics develops methane pyrolysis technology to produce hydrogen from methane originating from sources such as dairy manure, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills. The company's intended applications include supplying hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation, helping replace petroleum fuels while creating productive uses for waste-derived methane.The Air District's initial evaluation also identified potential benefits for underserved communities in California's San Joaquin Valley near heavily traveled diesel truck routes, along with opportunities for local employment in engineering, manufacturing, construction, operations, and agricultural support services.“This initial screening is an encouraging step toward securing the financing needed to deploy our technology,” said Wilson Hago, CEO of Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation.“Our goal is to convert waste-derived methane into useful hydrogen while supporting cleaner air and local jobs. We look forward to working with prospective lenders, the Climate Tech Finance team, and local communities as we advance.”Participation remains subject to approval of a loan by an IBank-certified lender and completion of the CTF Program's Phase 2 technical evaluation, including a full assessment of greenhouse gas reductions and social equity benefits. No loan or loan guarantee has been approved through this determination.The pre-eligibility letter does not constitute approval of Hago's operations, environmental permits, or regulatory compliance. Hago intends to engage local communities in site planning and work with the appropriate agencies on applicable requirements.About Hago Energetics Benefit CorporationHago Energetics Benefit Corporation develops technology to convert methane from biological sources or unmonetized stranded natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon through methane pyrolysis. The company focuses on productive uses for waste-derived resources and hydrogen applications that support lower-emission energy, chemicals and transportation.

Wilson Hago

Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation

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Hago Energetics Passes Initial Screening for Climate Tech Finance Loan Guarantee Program News Provided By Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation October 22, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Waste Management



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