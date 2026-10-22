Splendor Pay Turns Phones Into Payment Terminals, Enabling Direct Blockchain Payments With No Traditional Card Networks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs has developed and demonstrated a payment system that turns an ordinary smartphone into a payment terminal. Instead of using a traditional card machine, a merchant can accept payments directly through the Splendor Wallet. The customer can authorize the payment using a physical Splendor Security Card or a smartphone. The money moves directly from the customer's digital wallet to the merchant's wallet through the Splendor Quantum Chain, without needing traditional card networks or banks to process the digital asset transfer.

In testing, Splendor successfully completed a payment using its metal security card and a smartphone, with the transaction confirmed directly on the blockchain. The company has also developed a phone-to-phone payment option. In this process, the merchant simply enters the payment amount in the Splendor Wallet on their phone. The customer receives the payment request on their own phone and approves it using their smartphone. Once approved, the digital assets are transferred directly to the merchant's wallet and the transaction is recorded on the blockchain.

“For decades, payments have depended on banks, card networks, and intermediaries. We are changing that. With Splendor Pay, your phone becomes the payment terminal, your card or smartphone authorizes the transaction, and our blockchain moves the value directly. We are not building another payment system. We are building the infrastructure to make the old one unnecessary,” said Todor Ivanov, CEO of Splendor Labs SA.

Today, when someone pays with a traditional bank card, the transaction typically passes through several companies, including banks, card networks, and payment processors. Each adds processing steps, potential fees, and sometimes delays. Splendor Pay simplifies this process by allowing people and businesses to send and receive digital assets directly, using smartphones and secure wallet technology. This approach has the potential to reduce payment costs, make transactions more efficient, and give customers greater control over their funds because the digital assets remain in wallets they control until payment is authorized.

A Vision for the Future of Payments

Splendor Labs has already developed the core technology for a global, quantum-resistant payment infrastructure in which smartphones function as payment terminals, individuals control their own digital wallets, and businesses can receive digital asset payments directly from customers without relying on traditional card networks.

The company has also built infrastructure that enables autonomous AI agents to make authorized payments and conduct financial transactions directly on the Splendor Quantum Chain. This allows both people and AI-powered systems to participate in a shared financial network, with blockchain technology providing programmable transactions, security, and settlement.

Rather than simply improving the existing payment system, Splendor has built an alternative infrastructure that enables value to move directly between digital wallets, whether controlled by individuals, businesses, or authorized AI agents. The company's next objective is to expand adoption and bring these capabilities into everyday commerce and financial applications worldwide.

The same technology can also provide the foundation for international transfers, digital currencies, and tokenized real-world assets, allowing different forms of value to move across a single blockchain network without depending on traditional card-payment infrastructure.

Splendor's ultimate vision is to make direct, secure, global payments accessible to everyone, including businesses and autonomous AI systems. With the core technology already developed, the focus is now on expanding real-world adoption and building a global financial ecosystem that reduces dependence on traditional intermediaries.

About Splendor Labs

Splendor Labs SA develops patent-pending blockchain, digital payment, and security infrastructure designed for the future of finance. Its ecosystem includes the Splendor Quantum Chain, Splendor Wallet, Splendor Security Card, and related digital assets.



Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Splendor Pay Turns Phones Into Payment Terminals, Enabling Direct Blockchain Payments With no Traditional Card Networks News Provided By Splendor Labs SA October 22, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.