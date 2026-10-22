SILENT H TAKES MANHATTAN: TORONTO-BORN HOSPITALITY BRAND ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. EXPANSION

Silent H NYC Interior

Founded by brothers Patrick and Nader Marzouk, Silent H brings its modern Mexican dining experience to New York City this November.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Toronto to Manhattan, Silent H is making its international debut with the opening of its first U.S. location at 420 West 13th Street, New York, NY. Set to open November 24th 2026, the expansion marks a major milestone for the Toronto-born hospitality brand as it enters one of the world's most competitive and influential dining markets.Founded in Toronto in June 2023 by brothers Patrick Marzouk and Nader Marzouk, Silent H has built a reputation for its modern approach to Mexican cuisine, inventive cocktails and vibrant hospitality. Now, the brothers are taking their vision beyond Canada, bringing the brand's distinctive culinary identity to the heart of Manhattan while laying the foundation for further growth in the U.S. market.The New York debut represents more than a new restaurant opening. It signals the evolution of a Canadian-founded hospitality concept into an international brand, marking an exciting new chapter for the Marzouk family and their growing presence in the hospitality industry."Bringing Silent H to New York is a defining moment for us," said Patrick Marzouk, Founder and CEO. "We built Silent H in Toronto with a vision to create something that goes beyond dining, a place that celebrates exceptional food, culture and bringing people together. Expanding into Manhattan is an exciting next step, and we're proud to bring what we've created in Canada to an international audience."THE SOUL OF MÉXICO, REIMAGINEDAt the heart of Silent H New York is a celebration of modern Mexican flavours, where tradition meets innovation.Under the culinary direction of Chef Gerardo Álvarez Saucedo, the restaurant brings the vibrant street flavours of Mexico to Manhattan through an elevated dining experience that pays homage to Monterrey and the country's rich gastronomic heritage.Guided by a deep respect for authentic Mexican cuisine, Chef Gerardo reimagines longstanding family recipes using refined techniques, premium ingredients and bold creativity. Every dish is inspired by the streets of Mexico, honouring its origins while inviting guests to discover familiar flavours in unexpected ways.From the signature Espadas de Rib Eye Asadas, presented tableside, to an evolving selection of contemporary Mexican dishes, the menu reflects Silent H's philosophy: cuisine rooted in tradition, elevated by innovation and undeniably memorable.A MULTISENSORY COCKTAIL JOURNEY THROUGH MÉXICOComplementing the culinary experience, Silent H New York introduces an innovative cocktail program inspired by Mexico's diverse landscapes, flavours and cultural traditions. Led by Beverage Director Spencer Gooderham, the menu takes guests on a journey through Mexico's coastlines, deserts, jungles and mountains. Combining sophisticated mixology with culinary techniques such as fat-washing, clarification, infusions and aromatic smoke, each cocktail is designed to engage the senses.Highlights include Oaxaca's Order, featuring coconut-washed Patrón Añejo served above smouldering mesquite coals, and Seeking Cenotes, a layered matcha cocktail accompanied by a Palo Santo aromatherapy ritual. Through inventive flavours and theatrical presentations, the program offers a distinctive interpretation of Mexico's rich cultural landscape.A NEW CHAPTER FOR A TORONTO-BORN BRANDAs Toronto continues to establish itself as a global destination for dining, entertainment and hospitality, Silent H's expansion reflects the growing international ambitions of Canadian entrepreneurs and homegrown hospitality concepts. For the Marzouk family, expanding to Manhattan represents both a significant business milestone and an opportunity to introduce their vision of modern Mexican hospitality to an international audience.With modern Mexican cuisine, immersive cocktails and warm, energetic hospitality, Silent H aims to create a destination where every dish tells a story, and every visit becomes a lasting memory.Silent H New York is scheduled to open in November 24th 2026 at 420 West 13th Street, New York, NY.Website:Menu:Press Inquiries:...

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SILENT H TAKES MANHATTAN: TORONTO-BORN HOSPITALITY BRAND ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. EXPANSION News Provided By Silent H October 22, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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