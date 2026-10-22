Bihar MLC Polls: Tight Security Arrangements In Patna And Other Districts To Conduct Peaceful Polling

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) The Bihar Police administration has completed security arrangements for the Legislative Council elections scheduled for Friday, with armed police personnel and magistrates deployed at polling stations to ensure peaceful and fair voting.

The elections cover four Graduate constituencies-Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi-and four Teachers' constituencies-Patna, Darbhanga, Saran and Tirhut.

Security arrangements have been made across the constituencies, including in Patna, Darbhanga, Nalanda, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Saharsa, Madhepura and other districts.

Police personnel, accompanied by magistrates, have been deployed at designated polling stations.

Zonal and sector magistrates have also been assigned responsibilities for patrolling, maintaining surveillance and responding promptly to any law-and-order situation.

Senior police officers have been directed to remain on the ground and personally monitor security arrangements.

The administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt polling or create a law-and-order problem.

The police have also stressed compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise without fear, pressure or intimidation.

Voters have been urged to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that the electoral process concludes peacefully.

A total of 933 polling stations have been established across the eight constituencies, where 5,32,847 voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

The electorate comprises 3,86,199 men, 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters.

Of the total electorate, 4,92,594 voters are registered in the four Graduate constituencies, while 40,253 are eligible to vote in the four Teachers' constituencies.

A total of 150 candidates are contesting the elections.

Initially, 164 candidates had filed nomination papers. Of these, 12 nominations were rejected during scrutiny, while two candidates withdrew, leaving 150 candidates in the fray.

As many as 90 candidates are contesting the four Graduate seats, and 60 are vying for the four Teachers' seats.

The Graduate constituencies have 598 polling stations. Kosi has the highest number at 181, followed by Tirhut with 145, Darbhanga with 138 and Patna with 134.

The four Teachers' constituencies have 335 polling stations. Darbhanga has 99, Saran 98, Patna 80 and Tirhut 58.

The elections are being closely watched by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Opposition Mahagathbandhan and Jan Suraaj Party.

Political observers are also tracking the possible impact of differences within the Opposition alliance and the controversy surrounding Janata Dal-United leader Anant Singh's position in the Patna Graduate constituency.

The results will determine the fate of the 150 candidates contesting the eight seats and provide an indication of the political parties' support among graduate and teacher voters.