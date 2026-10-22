Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: First-Phase Turnout At 63 Pc Barmer's Mangta Records Highest At 79.55 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) Voting in the first phase of Rajasthan's Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections concluded on Thursday, with an estimated voter turnout of around 63 per cent across 16 Zila Parishads and 104 Panchayat Samitis.

The turnout was significantly lower than the 76.41 per cent recorded in the first phase of the urban local body elections. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm, with voters exercising their franchise through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 85.07 lakh registered voters were eligible to participate in this phase, in which 6,926 candidates contested 2,081 seats.

Final turnout figures are expected to be updated after the compilation of polling data. Barmer's Mangta Panchayat Samiti recorded the highest voter turnout at 79.55 per cent.

Udaipur district's Nai Panchayat Samiti also registered turnout exceeding 79 per cent, reflecting strong participation in these rural constituencies.

In contrast, voter participation remained relatively low in parts of Pali and Sirohi districts. Pali's Rani Panchayat Samiti recorded a turnout of just 40.02 per cent.

The overall figures indicate a considerable gap between rural and urban voter participation, with the first phase of urban local body elections witnessing substantially higher polling.

Polling was conducted for 293 Zila Parishad members across 16 Zila Parishads and 1,788 Panchayat Samiti members across 104 Panchayat Samitis.

A total of 2,081 seats were covered in this phase. In Jaipur district, voting took place across eight Panchayat Samitis, with turnout ranging between 65 and 72 per cent. Jhotwara Panchayat Samiti recorded a turnout of 72.02 per cent.

The Rajasthan Panchayat elections are being conducted in four phases.

Candidates for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats in the first two phases have been finalised, while the nomination process for the third phase is underway. The results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on November 20.

The first phase has concluded with turnout varying significantly across districts and Panchayat Samitis. The final figures will provide a clearer picture of rural voter participation across the state.