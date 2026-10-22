Loss And Damage Fund Approves US$20 Million For Nepal's Flood-Hit Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Oct 22 (IANS)The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) has approved US$20 million in assistance for Nepal to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in communities devastated by the August 26 floods.

The deadly floods killed more than 1,400 people, while over 5,000 remain unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The devastating August 2026 floods also caused an estimated US$2.69 billion in economic losses and damage, with recovery and reconstruction needs estimated at US$4.71 billion.

Citing a decision made at an extraordinary board meeting of the FRLD on Thursday, Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment said in a statement that the fund had approved US$20 million in assistance for the country.

The FRLD, established under the United Nations climate change framework to help vulnerable developing countries address the economic and non-economic consequences of climate change, including extreme weather events and slow-onset processes, made the decision following a request from the Nepal government for urgent assistance to affected communities.

Agriculture, Forests and Environment Minister Gita Chaudhary and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle jointly wrote to the fund on August 31, seeking expedited support for communities affected by the disaster.

The approved assistance, amounting to approximately NPR 3 billion, is intended to help affected communities recover from the extensive damage caused by the floods and landslides, the ministry said.

The disaster struck the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli region on August 26, causing substantial loss of life and property. Preliminary estimates indicate that more than 60,000 people from around 15,000 households were directly affected.

Following the Nepal government's request, board members and alternate members representing both developed and developing countries held several rounds of discussions on the proposed assistance.

The decision to support Nepal was reached after continued discussions, coordination and consultations among board members.

For Nepal, the funding comes as the country faces the challenge of restoring damaged infrastructure, helping displaced and affected households rebuild their livelihoods, and financing reconstruction in disaster-hit areas.

The assistance is expected to contribute to recovery efforts in the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli corridor. However, details regarding the disbursement schedule, implementation arrangements and allocation of the funds were not provided in the announcement.