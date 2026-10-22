Hyderabad Accident: Fortuner Hits Hyundai I10, Crashes Into Electricity Pole CCTV Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A speeding Toyota Fortuner hit an i10 sedan from behind and then smashed into an electrical pole at Peerzadiguda on the Hyderabad Warangal National Highway on Thursday, leaving two persons wounded. The accident happened about 7 am near pillar No. 57 of the Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor in Medipally.

The accident resulted in the i10 turning numerous times and hitting the divider on the road. The Fortuner then collided with an electrical pole, which shattered and fell on the vehicle.

Medipally police said Sai Shiva (30) and his wife Meghana (28) were driving in the i10 from LB Nagar to Narsampet in Warangal district when their car was damaged from behind by the Fortuner. The wounded couple was sent to Ozone Hospital at Chaitanyapuri for treatment. Nearby CCTV cameras filmed the accident.

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Drunk teen's fortuner rams car in Medipally, two injured

Two people were injured after a Toyota Fortuner rammed into a Hyundai i10 near Peerzadiguda on the Hyderabad–Warangal National Highway around 6.30 am on Thursday.

The accident occurred near an HP petrol bunk close to pillar number 57 of the Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor, under Medipally police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Reportedly, the Fortuner driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed when he hit the i10 from behind, causing it to overturn. The SUV then went out of control and hit an electric pole. The pole broke and fell on the Fortuner. CCTV cameras recorded the incident.

The i10 occupants, Sai Shiva, 30, and his wife Meghana, 28, were travelling from LB Nagar to Narsampet in Warangal district. Both sustained injuries and were shifted to Ozone Hospital in Chaitanyapuri for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

Police identified the Fortuner driver as Akun Sabharwal, an intermediate student, and took him into custody for questioning. Police also reportedly found that the SUV had a fake number plate and that the driver did not have a driving licence.

A case was registered against the vehicle owner, Mangilal, as well, police said.

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Police subsequently identified Akun Sabharwal (29) as the driver of the Fortuner. The allegation claimed that Sabharwal lacked a valid driver's license and was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to reports, the car also featured a phoney license plate.

The driver and the car's owner, Mangilal, were charged by the Medipally police for allegedly permitting someone without a valid driver's license to use the vehicle. The case is under investigation.