MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 Day One To Showcase Basin's Next Wave Of Energy Projects

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Senegal and its neighbours are moving into a new phase of energy development as major oil and gas projects advance toward production, gas infrastructure expands and governments look to turn resource wealth into broader industrial growth. Day One of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will bring these priorities together, with a program focused on investment, project development, regional cooperation and the commercial opportunities emerging across the MSGBC basin.

Taking place December 1-3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal, the fifth edition of the conference and exhibition will connect policymakers, energy companies, investors, financiers and technical partners from across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

Day One of the event – taking place on December 2 – will open with a Presidential and Ministerial programme led by H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal. Senior representatives from the African Energy Chamber, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, African Petroleum Producers' Organization, bp and Woodside will join the opening, setting the policy and investment context for discussions on the basin's growing role in global energy markets.

A Ministerial Dialogue will then bring together energy leaders from Senegal, Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry to examine how the region can accelerate exploration and production while developing the infrastructure needed to monetize its natural gas resources. Regional integration, cross-border cooperation, innovation and storage will form part of the discussion as governments work to translate resource development into energy security and economic growth.

The investment agenda will continue with the CEO Regional Leadership Panel,“Is MSGBC the Next Global Gas Hotspot?” Executives from companies including bp, Chevron, Energean, Woodside Energy and Africa Finance Corporation will consider what is driving investment into the region's gas sector and how MSGBC markets can compete for international capital.

The program will then turn to the basin's resource potential and project pipeline.“The Future of the MSGBC Basin: Where the Next Billion Barrels and Trillions of Cubic Feet Will Come From” will examine emerging exploration opportunities, followed by“From Discovery to Development: Projects Moving Toward FID,” highlighting projects approaching final investment decisions and the milestones needed to unlock financing.

Natural gas will take center stage in“Gas as the Engine of Regional Transformation,” with discussions covering gas-powered electrification, regional gas markets, transmission infrastructure and the role of gas in supporting fertilizer, petrochemical and industrial development.

The commercial focus will continue through strategic dealmaking and signing ceremonies, where announcements and agreements will cover upstream partnerships, infrastructure investments, financing arrangements and energy cooperation frameworks.

The day will culminate in the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony, bringing together government officials, investors and industry leaders for an evening of networking and recognition. Following a full day of policy discussions, investment dialogue and commercial activity, the Gala will provide a further opportunity to build relationships with the companies and institutions shaping the region's energy future.

With major projects now requiring capital, infrastructure and strategic partnerships to move into their next stages, Day One will showcase the MSGBC region as an increasingly important destination for energy investment and a market where resource development is being linked directly to regional economic growth.

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1-3 at the CICAD in Dakar, Senegal, under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.