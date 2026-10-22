HDFC Bank Educated Over 1.8 Lakh Citizens Under Cyber Suraksha Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 22, 2026; Bengaluru: HDFC Bank, as a part of its commitment towards strengthening cyber fraud prevention and customer awareness, conducted over 8,800 workshops as a part of a nationwide awareness initiative titled 'Cyber Fraud Suraksha'. These workshops were conducted between July - Oct 2026, and the Bank reached over 1.8 lakh citizens across the country.
The objective of this campaign was to educate customers and the public at large about the latest cyber fraud trends, promote safe digital banking practices, and contribute to building a secure digital ecosystem.
These workshops were aimed at educating school and college students, senior citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), corporate offices, community forums, self-help groups, customers, and employees. Through these interactive sessions, participants gained valuable insights on safe digital banking practices so that they don't fall prey to cyber frauds.
The workshops included real-life examples, stories and videos that helped participants understand various Modus Operandi used by fraudsters and tips on how to stay safe from such frauds.
The workshop covered an array of pertinent topics, offering a better understanding of digital security:
1. Cyber Fraud Awareness: Detailed discussions were held explaining latest fraud trends, including Digital Arrest, Investment frauds, job scam, APK file scam, QR code scam, etc.
2. Secure Net-banking and Shopping Tips: The sessions highlighted best practices for secure online transactions, spotlighting the significance of Vigil Aunty and offering invaluable tips for safe online shopping.
3. Preventive Measures: Attendees were guided not to divulge sensitive information such as OTPs, CVVs, Debit/Credit card credentials and UPI PINs.
Commenting on this Mr. Manish Agrawal, Senior Executive Vice President – Credit Intelligence and Control – HDFC Bank said,“Cybercrime is a serious threat, and a lack of awareness often causes people to fall victim to cyber frauds. Therefore, it is essential to create awareness among citizens. The objective of this campaign was to educate participants on the various modus operandi used by fraudsters and the secure banking practices they should follow, so that they stay vigilant and are aware of such fraudulent practices and avoid falling prey to such scams.”
The Bank encourages customers to be cautious and adopt safe banking habits while transacting digitally and avoid sharing their confidential banking information with anyone. In case a customer falls prey to fraud, they must get in touch with their nearest branch immediately and call 1930 (Helpline number by National Cybercrime Reporting Portal).
The objective of this campaign was to educate customers and the public at large about the latest cyber fraud trends, promote safe digital banking practices, and contribute to building a secure digital ecosystem.
These workshops were aimed at educating school and college students, senior citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), corporate offices, community forums, self-help groups, customers, and employees. Through these interactive sessions, participants gained valuable insights on safe digital banking practices so that they don't fall prey to cyber frauds.
The workshops included real-life examples, stories and videos that helped participants understand various Modus Operandi used by fraudsters and tips on how to stay safe from such frauds.
The workshop covered an array of pertinent topics, offering a better understanding of digital security:
1. Cyber Fraud Awareness: Detailed discussions were held explaining latest fraud trends, including Digital Arrest, Investment frauds, job scam, APK file scam, QR code scam, etc.
2. Secure Net-banking and Shopping Tips: The sessions highlighted best practices for secure online transactions, spotlighting the significance of Vigil Aunty and offering invaluable tips for safe online shopping.
3. Preventive Measures: Attendees were guided not to divulge sensitive information such as OTPs, CVVs, Debit/Credit card credentials and UPI PINs.
Commenting on this Mr. Manish Agrawal, Senior Executive Vice President – Credit Intelligence and Control – HDFC Bank said,“Cybercrime is a serious threat, and a lack of awareness often causes people to fall victim to cyber frauds. Therefore, it is essential to create awareness among citizens. The objective of this campaign was to educate participants on the various modus operandi used by fraudsters and the secure banking practices they should follow, so that they stay vigilant and are aware of such fraudulent practices and avoid falling prey to such scams.”
The Bank encourages customers to be cautious and adopt safe banking habits while transacting digitally and avoid sharing their confidential banking information with anyone. In case a customer falls prey to fraud, they must get in touch with their nearest branch immediately and call 1930 (Helpline number by National Cybercrime Reporting Portal).
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