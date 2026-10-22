The Invisible Perception Line in Smart Homes: Thermopile Temperature Measurement and Pyroelectric Presence Detection Are Not the Same Thing

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The air conditioner knows whether someone is in the room. The lights know whether someone has walked over. The water heater knows whether the user is standing in the bathroom or under the showerhead. Behind all these applications lies an infrared perception line-but it's not one line. It's two completely different technical approaches.

Distinguishing between these two approaches is the prerequisite for understanding smart home perception requirements-and the place where selection mistakes are most likely to occur.

1. Two Approaches with Completely Different Operating Principles

The thermopile follows the Seebeck effect route. It converts received infrared radiation into an electrical signal, with the output voltage corresponding to the temperature difference between the target and the probe-yielding an absolute temperature reading. The smart kitchen and bathroom thermometry and industrial power inspection applications mentioned in previous articles all use this approach.

The pyroelectric follows a different physical mechanism. Its sensing element outputs a signal only when temperature changes; once temperature stabilizes, the output falls back to near zero. So it is essentially a rate-of-change receiver, not a thermometer.

This difference determines the application form. Pyroelectric human presence detection relies on changes in the body's thermal field caused by movement, turning over, or breathing. It is sensitive to whether a person is present, but not to what the person's specific temperature is.

A thermopile can also perform presence detection, relying on absolute temperature difference: when a person enters, the total radiation received by the probe changes, causing the reading to jump. But its response speed is typically slower than pyroelectric, and it is more sensitive to ambient temperature drift.

2. The Advantages of Pyroelectric and Its Ceiling

The core advantages of pyroelectric are cost and power consumption. The device structure is simple, requires no cooling, and can be priced very low after volume production. In applications like automatic lighting, the energy savings it delivers typically range from 30% to 50%-an input-output ratio that makes it the first choice for large-scale deployment.

But it has an unavoidable problem: susceptibility to ambient temperature interference. When ambient temperature approaches human body surface temperature, the thermal field difference between the human body and the background is compressed, and detection reliability drops noticeably. High-temperature summer environments and heated rooms in winter are high-incidence scenarios for this problem.

Market data confirms this shortcoming. According to industry statistics, pyroelectric solutions accounted for 44.2% of global human presence sensor shipments in 2025, projected to decline to 33.8% by 2030. During the same period, millimeter-wave radar solutions rose from 31.4%, and multi-modal fusion solutions are expanding at an average annual growth rate of 18.6%, expected to exceed 27.3% by 2030.

The trajectory of this curve indicates that a single technical approach struggles to support increasingly complex requirements.

3. What Thermopiles Are Doing in Smart Homes

Returning to the thermopile line, its value in smart homes is concentrated in one type of need: devices need to know a specific temperature value, not just whether someone is present.

Water heaters and thermostatic valve control are the most typical. Whether the outlet water temperature reaches the setpoint, whether water in the pipes has cooled because it has been sitting too long-these require real temperature feedback. Logic like "heat when someone is nearby, maintain temperature when they leave" is achieved through infrared thermometry, while situations where no one is present but water temperature drops require continuous measurement.

Dryness detection in washing machines and dryers is another such need. Determining whether clothes are fully dry depends on the relationship between temperature curves and time-not a timer. This logic cannot be achieved with presence detection; continuous temperature data is required.

Air conditioners and ventilation systems have similar needs in certain sub-scenarios. Determining outlet air temperature, localized temperature distribution in the area where a person is located, and room temperature uniformity-these are temperature questions, not presence questions.

Safety applications also have such needs. Combustible gas receivers need to distinguish response characteristics of different gases, and temperature changes provide additional criteria. Smoke and fire sensors need to monitor abnormal rates of ambient temperature rise to identify early signs of fire.

There is also an emerging category: thermal management in home appliances. Heat dissipation path optimization in smart refrigerators, robot vacuums, and EV charging piles requires knowing which locations inside the device are continuously generating heat. These measurements involve short distances and fixed angles, making them more sensitive to module size and response speed.

4. The Two Approaches Are Converging

From a supply chain perspective, multi-channel configurations impose new requirements on upstream optical components. In the single-channel era, one filter corresponded to one receiving path. Multi-channel requires multiple optical components operating synchronously, and batch consistency directly affects the comparability of readings across channels. This places higher demands on manufacturers' process consistency.

From an application perspective, demand is shifting from "is someone there" to "to what degree." Air conditioning energy-saving strategies are evolving from simple "turn on when someone is present" to wanting to know where in the room the person is located. Robot vacuum edge cleaning is evolving from collision detection to wanting to know in advance how far obstacles are from the chassis.

Multi-channel thermopiles correspond to this demand, but the capability boundary must be clearly stated. Multi-channel does not equal imaging. Each channel is an independent receiving and measurement path, with channel counts typically ranging from just a few to a dozen or so, and channel spacing is large. What you get is readings at several discrete points, not a continuous temperature distribution.

Increasing channel count also brings cost penalties: the number of receivers, optical components, and downstream processing circuits all increase simultaneously, driving up power consumption and material costs. Currently, products supporting multi-channel are concentrated in mid-to-high-end models, and widespread adoption will take time.

From a product evolution perspective, integrating multiple perception approaches into a single judgment logic is becoming mainstream. If three types of information-human presence, ambient temperature, and air quality-are collected by three independent devices and then fused at the algorithm layer, the cost is higher than having some devices perform dual duties.

This fusion imposes new requirements on devices. A thermopile with broadband spectral response can sense presence changes while also performing temperature measurement-this is feasible in principle. The new generation of thermopile products launched in 2026 generally supports 4 to 8 channels of parallel processing, allowing multiple measurement points to be sampled at once-but expectations for spatial resolution should be tempered.

From a market size perspective, according to industry sources, China's smart home temperature sensor market reached approximately RMB 5.9 billion in 2026, growing 15.8% year-over-year, with non-contact thermometry's share still rising rapidly. During the same period, the proportion of smart home devices integrating infrared sensors is expected to rise to 35%, primarily for human presence sensing and auxiliary air quality monitoring.

The broader human presence sensor category is projected to reach $5.46 billion globally in 2026, with China's market at approximately $1.17 billion. By 2030, the global market is expected to exceed $9.64 billion, with a CAGR of 12.1%.

MULTI IR has over 10,000 types of infrared sensitive components in stock, with products covering core categories including infrared filters, optical coatings, and infrared sensors. It is also the lead drafter of the infrared filter industry standard. The requirements for optical components differ between thermometry modules and presence detection: the latter's core is response speed and resistance to environmental interference, while the former demands higher stability for absolute measurement. Both technical requirements must be met.

Infrared perception in smart homes is splitting into two things: knowing whether someone is present, and knowing how hot it currently is. The former is dominated by pyroelectric and millimeter-wave, with low cost and fast speed. The latter is dominated by thermopiles, requiring real readings and long-term stability. Multi-modal fusion is the direction forward, but the prerequisite for fusion is first making each approach solid on its own. When selecting, looking at these two things separately is far more accurate than simply asking "can it measure temperature?"

About Us

Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.