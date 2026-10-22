MENAFN - GetNews) Jiangmen city, Guangdong, China-October 22, 2026

Recently, China has witnessed significant happenings in the hotel and restaurant tableware domain. Hygiene remains a persistent concern. In Xiangcheng District, the local market supervision bureau in 2025 detected that Xiangcheng District Houchu Jiayan Restaurant had non - compliant tableware. The sampled white plates were found to contain E. coli, not meeting national food safety standards. The root cause was improper tableware placement during disinfection, leading to ineffective sterilization. Consequently, the restaurant received a warning and is now enhancing its understanding of relevant laws and strictly implementing proper disinfection procedures.​

In Taiyuan, during the 2025 food safety supervision and sampling inspection, 11 out of 200 sampled tableware items from various restaurants were found unclean, with excessive E. coli levels. Establishments like Guyuanhua Xiaolongbao Shop and Yankao Kao Yu Shop were on the list, highlighting the industry - wide challenge of maintaining tableware hygiene.​

Moreover, in the market, there was an odd incident. A seller on a second - hand platform listed a set of Tsinghua University cafeteria tableware, a purple rice bowl and a green spoon, for 88 yuan. Despite "slight signs of use", it attracted over a thousand views and 24 expressions of interest. However, the university cafeteria has clearly stated that removing and reselling tableware is not allowed, and the situation is being investigated. These developments continue to shape the future of China's catering and hospitality industries.

About Us

JIANGMEN LINGSHENG KITCHEN WARE CO. LTD. has a remarkable journey in the world of kitchenware manufacturing. Situated in Jiangmen, renowned as the well - known hometown of metalware, our company has been a key player in the industry since its establishment in 1988. Over the past nearly 30 years, we have witnessed significant changes and growth in the kitchenware market, and we have continuously evolved and adapted to stay at the forefront.