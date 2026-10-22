Glutamic Acid Emerges As A Nitrogen Efficiency Enhancer In Agricultural Applications

Nitrogen Efficiency Enhancer - Glutamic Acid

L-glutamic acid is a central hub in crop nitrogen metabolism, serving dual roles as both a nutrient substrate and a signaling molecule. It is a highly effective amino acid-based biostimulant essential for promoting plant growth, enhancing stress tolerance, and improving crop quality.

In terms of nutrient metabolism, glutamic acid plays a key role in the plant GS-GOGAT nitrogen cycle. It can be directly absorbed and utilized by plant roots and leaves without requiring energy to assimilate inorganic nitrogen. Through transamination, it contributes to the synthesis of various amino acids, proteins, and functional enzymes. Additionally, it provides precursors for chlorophyll synthesis, enhances photosynthetic efficiency, promotes dry matter accumulation, reduces nitrate accumulation, and optimizes overall plant growth and agricultural product quality.

In terms of growth regulation, low concentrations of glutamate can activate crop glutamate receptors (GLRs), triggering intracellular Ca2+ signaling pathways that regulate auxin metabolism, promote lateral root and root hair emergence, optimize root architecture, and enhance water and nutrient uptake. It also contributes to carbon-nitrogen metabolic balance, supports pollen germination, improves fruit set and retention, and promotes sugar accumulation in fruits.

Regarding stress resistance and defense, glutamate serves as a precursor for synthesizing osmoprotectants such as proline, helping maintain cellular osmotic pressure and enhancing drought, salt, and temperature tolerance. It activates antioxidant enzyme systems like SOD and POD to scavenge reactive oxygen species under stress conditions, thereby reducing membrane damage. Additionally, it chelates harmful soil ions such as aluminum, mitigating root toxicity, and initiates plant disease defense mechanisms through long-distance signaling.

L-glutamate possesses biological activity-low concentrations stimulate growth while high concentrations inhibit root development. Foliar application delivers faster results and is suitable for improving quality and enhancing stress resistance across various crops.

Link:

FAQ:

Can CityMax Group supply individual amino acids?

Answer: Yes, we can provide all 18 common amino acids.

AuthorProfle