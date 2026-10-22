STARKING Watch Unveils Duallineup: Premium Mechanical Timepieces & Innovative Smart Wearables For Global OEM & Wholesale Partners

MENAFN - GetNews) SHENZHEN, China - October 22, 2026 - STARKING, a well established Chinese watch manufacturer with more than 30 year heritage in watch R&D and production, officially presents its updated product portfolio covering high end mechanical watches and cutting edge smart wearables, targeting global distributors, private label brand owners and wholesale buyers worldwide.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered at Starking Science & Technology Park in Guangming District, Shenzhen, STARKING owns a complete in house industrial chain including movement development, case machining, watch assembly, quality testing and finished goods packaging. As an executive vice president member of Shenzhen Watch Industry Association, the factory runs ISO9001 certified workshops and holds multiple invention patents for both mechanical movements and smart watch hardware solutionsen.... Combining traditional horology craftsmanship with modern wearable device technology, the brand now delivers two core product categories for B2B bulk orders and full scale OEM / ODM custom services.

The new generation tonneau skeleton mechanical watch represents STARKING's mastery of classic watch making. With exposed intricate mechanical movement, brushed stainless steel case and sport style silicone strap, this skeleton model blends bold sport aesthetics with traditional mechanical art. Bulk clients are supported with logo engraving, case finishing modification and strap material customization for private label projects.

On the smart wearable side, STARKING rolls out two competitive smart watch models for global markets. The GPS sports smart watch with offline map function is built for outdoor enthusiasts. Integrated GPS positioning, multi sport tracking modes and offline map navigation enable users to explore without connecting to a smartphone. Customized watch UI, brand logo and gift box packaging are available for large volume orders.

The air pump blood pressure smart watch brings medical grade level health monitoring to consumer wearables. Different from ordinary photoelectric blood pressure estimation watches, this model adopts real air pump pressure measurement hardware to capture accurate blood pressure data alongside full day health metrics. It opens new market opportunities for health focused private label brands.

"We see strong global market demand for both premium mechanical wristwatches and differentiated smart wearables," commented the business director of STARKING Watch Group. "Many overseas partners are seeking one stop suppliers who can deliver traditional mechanical timepieces and innovative smart watches under one roof. Our full chain manufacturing capacity allows flexible MOQ, fast sample turnaround and end to end OEM customization to support partners from concept design to final shipment."

STARKING's factory has obtained CE, RoHS and FCC certifications for smart wearable items. Products are exported to more than 30 countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The brand recently launched its new B2B wholesale focused independent website, offering product catalog download, quotation request and custom project consultation for international buyers.

Global distributors and private label brand owners are welcome to submit inquiries via the official website to get spec sheets, sample support and factory tour arrangements.

About STARKINGE

Established in 1993, Shenzhen Starking Watch Group is a comprehensive watch enterprise integrating independent R&D, manufacturing and global sales. It produces mechanical watches, quartz watches and smart wearable devices, providing reliable OEM & ODM manufacturing solutions for worldwide watch brands

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