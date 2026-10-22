100+ Patents Original Furniture Factory Launches One-Stop Full-House Furniture Supporting Solution

As a professional one-stop full-house furniture source manufacturer based in Foshan, China's most advanced furniture industrial base, we officially present our complete household furniture supporting system, covering sofas, beds, mattresses, dining tables, dining chairs, nightstands, and a full range of indoor soft furniture.

Focusing on high-end customized interior supporting projects for global designers, decoration companies, real estate developers and overseas wholesalers, we insist on original design, independent R&D, and standardized high-end manufacturing, owning more than 100 authorized patents including structural utility patents, craftsmanship innovation patents and appearance design patents.

Premium Raw Material Standard - Stable & Durable Structure

To ensure long-term durability, stable sitting feeling and global climate adaptability, we adopt imported larch solid wood framework for all core load-bearing structures.

Imported larch features:



High density and strong bearing capacity

Anti-corrosion, anti-moisture and anti-deformation performance Stable structure suitable for long-distance shipping and long-term household use

Cooperating with high-density rebound sponge + reinforced serpentine spring belt system, our furniture achieves uniform stress distribution, non-collapse, non-sagging, and maintains original comfort after years of use.

Complete Full-house One-stop Supporting Capacity

We provide integrated matching solutions for residential interior decoration and high-end villa projects:



Living room series: high-end custom sofas, coffee tables, TV cabinets

Bedroom series: solid wood beds, latex / high-density mattresses, nightstands Dining room series: solid wood dining tables, supporting dining chairs

All products support size customization, fabric replacement, color matching, and personalized structure adjustment, perfectly matching designer renderings and realizing 1:1 real scene restoration.

Factory Advantages for Global Partners

100+ independent patents in structure, craft and appearance, avoiding homogeneous market competitionSource factory direct supply, no middlemen, stable quality control and flexible MOQUnified high-standard raw material system of larch wood frame + high-density sponge + serpentine springsProfessional one-stop supporting service for decoration companies and design studiosSupport overseas project customization, cross-border wholesale and engineering order cooperation

We will continue to focus on high-end customized soft furniture manufacturing, provide more professional, stable and high-quality full-house supporting solutions for global interior designers and overseas buyers, and create higher-value landing effects for each space design project.

About Us

Based in Foshan, the world‐renowned furniture hub, our brand Qingyumai serves customers globally. We are an integrated furniture manufacturer covering R&D, production and international sales.