Relief For Tirah Idps? Field Marshal Assures Return And Compensation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A member of the Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC) from Khyber district, Izzatullah Hamkhyal, has said Field Marshal Asim Munir has assured that the dignified return of displaced families from Tirah Valley and payment of compensation for their losses will be ensured.

Speaking to the media, Hamkhyal said the issue was raised during a meeting of ARDC members from 12 districts held after an Apex Committee meeting attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He said the participants highlighted the problems faced by displaced families from Tirah Valley, stressing the need for their peaceful and dignified return and payment of compensation. Implementation of the 37-point agreement was also discussed at the meeting.

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According to Hamkhyal, Field Marshal Asim Munir assured the participants that the displaced families would return with dignity and receive compensation for their losses. He quoted the field marshal as saying that ensuring their return and compensation was his promise.

Hamkhyal added that the issue of Tirah's displaced families was also highlighted in a memorandum presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He stressed that the return of displaced families and compensation for their losses were matters of great importance, urging the relevant authorities to address their concerns and demands and ensure progress on the 37-point agreement.

He expressed hope that raising the issue at the highest level would lead to practical steps to resolve the displaced families' problems, facilitate their peaceful and dignified return, and ensure compensation payments.