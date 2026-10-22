Russian Strike Sets Commuter Train On Fire In Kharkiv
“During the day, Russian forces struck a passenger electric train with a UAV. A fire broke out in the lead car. Despite the threat of further shelling, rescuers extinguished the fire,” the post said.
No one was injured.
President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier reported that Russian forces had struck a commuter train in Kharkiv.Read also: Russian forces strike market in Lozova, casualties reported
As reported, on September 18, a man was killed and eight people were injured in a Russian strike on a train in the Kharkiv region.
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