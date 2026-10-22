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Russian Drone Hits House In Zhytomyr Region, Injuring Nine, Including Children

Russian Drone Hits House In Zhytomyr Region, Injuring Nine, Including Children


Date: 2026-10-22 12:38:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy Shahed drone hit a private house. At this time, we know of nine people who were injured, including two children,” he said.

According to the regional governor, two of the injured have already been taken to a regional hospital.

Rescuers, medics and Red Cross representatives are working at the site of the strike. All those injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and private households in the Zhytomyr region with combat drones the previous day.

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UkrinForm

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