MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Spokeswoman, Cat Simmons, said this, Bloomberg reports, according to Ukrinform.

“We certainly do not recognize that characterization. President Putin has killed thousands of people, both innocent Ukrainians and his own Russian people, who he has sent to their deaths on the front line. He is starving children and the elderly of heat and warmth, and systematically targeting critical national infrastructure,” Simmons said.

At the same time, she declined to answer whether the UK government considers U.S. President Donald Trump a humanitarian, saying that London fully supports President Trump's efforts to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

Trilateral talks could be held in early November following–Putin meeting, Zelensky says

As reported by Ukrinform, a number of Republicans in the U.S. Congress criticized U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff after he called President Putin a“humanitarian” during Wednesday's meeting in St. Petersburg.