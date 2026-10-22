OPEC Chief To Attend Libya Energy Summit As Tripoli Seeks To Boost Oil Production

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OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais is set to participate in the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) in Tripoli on January 23–25, 2027, as the North African country seeks to increase oil production and attract international investment into its energy sector.

According to a statement distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power, Al Ghais' participation will bring a global oil market perspective to discussions on Libya's energy development and investment priorities.

The announcement comes as Libya intensifies efforts to expand crude production, modernise its upstream infrastructure and attract foreign capital into exploration and field development.

The country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has outlined plans to increase oil output in the near term, with further expansion dependent on investment in existing fields, new exploration projects and supporting infrastructure.

Al Ghais has repeatedly emphasised the importance of sustained investment in the global oil industry to prevent future supply shortages and safeguard energy security.

OPEC expects global oil demand to remain robust, reinforcing the importance of investment in production capacity and infrastructure.

Libya holds Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, while its light, sweet crude and geographical proximity to European markets make it an important potential destination for international energy investment.

The country's Ministry of Oil and Gas, headed by Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek, is overseeing efforts to strengthen the regulatory and investment environment through policy reforms and international partnerships.

Meanwhile, NOC Chairman Masoud Suleiman is leading initiatives focused on expanding exploration and production activities, developing infrastructure and strengthening cooperation with international energy companies.

The fifth edition of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit will bring together government representatives, national oil companies, international operators, financial institutions and energy service providers.

Discussions are expected to focus on upstream investment opportunities, natural gas development, energy infrastructure, electricity generation and renewable energy projects.

According to the organisers, previous editions of the summit have been associated with more than $20 billion in energy investments and commercial agreements.

The participation of OPEC's secretary general alongside Libya's energy leadership is expected to provide an opportunity for discussions between policymakers, investors and industry representatives on the country's production ambitions and its position in global energy markets.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Tripoli from January 23 to 25, 2027.