Report Says 'Circular Financing' Shows AI Bubble 'Primed To Pop'

MENAFN - Asia Times) A report released on Wednesday warns that the investment boom in artificial intelligence is a financial bubble that is“primed to pop” and harm working-class Americans if lawmakers don't take concrete steps to shield them from the damage.

The report, produced by Open Markets Institute and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund, warns that Big Tech companies are using increasingly risky debt-fueled financing methods to keep plowing money into AI infrastructure, which has resulted in global stock markets growing overvalued to“a historic degree.”

The report highlights the role played by so-called circular financing agreements, in which one company agrees to fund another company's AI project and, in exchange, the firm receiving the money buys the investing firm's products.

“The AI industry's extensive ecosystem of circular financing and purchase agreements makes it very hard for outsiders to determine how much bona fide revenue the technology is generating,” the report notes,“and very easy for companies to artificially inflate the revenues and deflate the expenses they release to the public.”