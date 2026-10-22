TCL Launches C5 Laundry Series In Saudi Arabia

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra large TV brand, is strengthening its home appliance presence in Saudi Arabia with its entry into the premium laundry segment. Leading this expansion is the new TCL C5 Laundry Series, a next generation washing machine range developed to deliver greater capacity, smarter fabric care, advanced hygiene and everyday convenience for modern Saudi households.

Developed for the changing requirements of Saudi households, the C5 portfolio includes a Washer and Dryer Combo and a separate Washer and Dryer Set, providing families with flexible solutions based on their available space, laundry volume and preferred home setup.

The series is designed to support the varied laundry needs of households across the Kingdom, from everyday clothing and large family loads to longer garments such as abayas and thobes, which require sufficient drum space, effective cleaning and considered fabric movement.

As Saudi consumers increasingly seek appliances that combine capacity, hygiene, convenience and intelligent technology, the C5 represents a complete laundry upgrade built around real household requirements.

“Saudi households are becoming more considered in the way they select home appliances, with greater attention being placed on performance, hygiene, convenience and long-term reliability,” said Jason Sui, General Manager, TCL Saudi Arabia.“The TCL C5 has been developed to respond to these priorities, combining advanced laundry technology with practical features that make everyday fabric care simpler, more efficient and more precise.”

Large Space for Saudi Household Laundry

At the centre of the C5 is TCL's 540mm Super Drum, engineered to provide a large washing space within a standard 600mm appliance body.

The increased drum diameter gives garments more room to move freely during each cycle, helping reduce overcrowding, tangling and uneven washing. This is particularly relevant for longer garments such as abayas and thobes, which can become twisted or compressed in smaller drums.

The large drum also lifts clothing higher before it falls through the wash cycle. This creates a stronger and more effective tumbling action, helping water and detergent move more thoroughly through the load.

For Saudi families managing several outfits, children's clothing, bedding, towels and large weekly loads, the Super Drum's large drum diameter also makes it possible to wash more items efficiently without compromising the quality of the cleaning process.

Six Bionic Lifters for More Complete Cleaning

The C5 uses a distinctive 3 plus 3 Bionic Lifter system, consisting of three full size lifters and three compact lifters positioned around the drum.

Inspired by the movement of fish tails and fins, the lifters guide clothing through several directions rather than allowing garments to repeatedly move along the same path. This creates a more balanced lifting, rolling and tumbling action across the drum.

The system helps separate garments, loosen tangles and ensure that water and detergent reach different parts of the load more evenly.

This more controlled fabric movement is particularly useful for garments with longer silhouettes, layered fabrics, detailed collars or cuffs. It supports deeper cleaning while reducing unnecessary fabric stress, offering a balance between washing performance and garment care.

Smarter Detergent Use with AI Auto Dose

The C5's AI Auto Dose function removes the need to manually estimate detergent and softener for every load.

Users fill the integrated storage compartments, after which the appliance automatically dispenses the appropriate amount based on load size.

Using too much detergent can leave visible residue or make additional rinsing necessary, particularly on darker garments. Using too little can result in an incomplete clean. AI Auto Dose addresses both issues by delivering a more precise quantity at the appropriate point in the wash cycle.

For busy households managing frequent laundry loads, this provides a more consistent result while reducing repeated measuring and unnecessary detergent use.

Hygiene Care for Everyday Family Protection

The C5 incorporates TCL's EBSTM️, Eliminating Bacteria System, which combines high temperature washing with steam care to remove up to 99.9 percent of common bacteria, including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

The system provides an additional level of hygiene for garments that are frequently worn outside the home, as well as children's clothing, towels, bedding and items used by family members with sensitive skin.

Steam also penetrates fabrics to support a more thorough cleaning process without relying solely on intensive mechanical movement or harsh chemical treatments.

For Saudi households where clothing can be exposed to heat, dust and frequent outdoor use, the hygiene system supports greater confidence that laundry is not only visibly clean, but more thoroughly cared for.

Quiet Performance and Long-Term Reliability

The C5 is powered by a Smart Direct Drive Motor, which connects directly to the drum without traditional belts, pulleys or additional transmission components.

This simplified structure enables smoother movement, reduces mechanical vibration and supports quieter performance. It also improves long term durability by reducing the number of components exposed to regular wear.

TCL supports the motor with a 20-year warranty, providing a clear commitment to reliability and reinforcing the C5's positioning as a long-term household investment.

The quieter operation is particularly relevant for open plan homes, apartments and households that prefer to run laundry cycles during evenings or quieter periods of the day.

Connected Laundry Through the TCL Home App

With built in Wi Fi connectivity, users can manage and monitor supported C5 functions through the TCL Home app.

The connected experience allows users to check cycle progress and control selected functions remotely, providing greater flexibility when managing laundry alongside work, family commitments and daily routines.

The C5 also includes AI Easy Start, which simplifies programme selection for users who want dependable washing results without navigating multiple settings. By pressing and holding the Start and Pause control, users can quickly access the Mix programme.

Together, these functions make the laundry process more accessible for different members of the household while reducing the need for repeated manual adjustments.

Flexible Options for Different Saudi Homes

The C5 series is available in two configurations to accommodate different household layouts.

The C5 Washer and Dryer Combo combines washing and drying within one appliance, providing a practical solution for apartments, compact laundry spaces and households seeking an integrated setup.

The separate C5 Washer and Dryer Set is designed for large homes and families that require greater laundry capacity or prefer the flexibility of washing and drying separate loads at the same time.

Both options share the core C5 approach of combining large capacity, intelligent care, advanced hygiene and connected convenience.

Building TCL's Laundry Presence in Saudi Arabia

The launch forms part of TCL's broader expansion within the global home appliance sector. TCL ranked fourth globally in washing machine shipment market share for the full year of 2025, according to Industry Online.

With the C5, TCL is bringing its engineering, smart home ecosystem and consumer technology experience into Saudi Arabia's growing mid to high end laundry market.

The TCL C5 Washer and Dryer Combo and C5 Washer and Dryer Set is available through BH-Store, Bin Momen, Bukhamsen and Al-Amoudi retail outlets across Saudi Arabia. Pricing, capacity options and individual model specifications will be announced through TCL Saudi Arabia and participating retail partners.