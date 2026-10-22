India Weighs Hardware Security Monitor To Track Elon Musk's Starlink, Other Foreign Satellite Internet Operators: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is reportedly considering a hardware-based security system to monitor internet traffic carried by foreign satellite operators, including Elon Musk-owned Starlink, amid concerns over national security and the country's dependence on overseas networks.

The proposed device would serve as a checkpoint through which satellite internet traffic in India would have to pass, giving authorities greater oversight of communications routed through foreign networks. The proposal is still being discussed by government departments, reported The Economic Times.

“All satellite traffic will have to pass through this hardware,” an official told ET on condition of anonymity.

The device could be installed either at subscribers' premises or at satellite ground stations. However, the government has yet to decide on its final design, functioning or implementation timeline.

Why the government is concerned about foreign satellite networks

India's interest in monitoring satellite internet traffic stems partly from concerns over how much control a foreign operator could exercise over connectivity within the country. Since satellite services depend on networks and infrastructure managed by operators, authorities want safeguards to ensure communications remain accessible and subject to oversight, particularly during a national security crisis or an armed conflict.

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The concern is especially significant for essential services, including defence communications. Officials are wary of a situation in which decisions taken by a private company based overseas could disrupt or restrict connectivity at a critical moment.

The government is also examining how other countries have dealt with Starlink. According to the ET report, authorities have taken note of concerns raised in Iran, Namibia and South Africa over the company allegedly operating without the required authorisations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Starlink of restricting internet speeds and affecting the country during its war with Russia.

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These concerns have added to the debate over how India should regulate foreign satellite operators and protect critical communications from external control.

Starlink yet to clear India's regulatory requirements

The proposed monitoring system is being considered as Starlink awaits the necessary approvals to launch its services in India. The company has faced questions from authorities over compliance with domestic infrastructure and security requirements.

The Centre has said satellite internet companies must fulfil India's security obligations before they can secure spectrum and begin commercial operations. It has also dismissed claims that Starlink is being treated differently from competitors, maintaining that Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite business are at the same stage of the approval process.

Musk has voiced frustration over the delays in introducing Starlink in India. However, the government's scrutiny reflects broader concerns about foreign-operated satellite networks rather than only the company's pending approvals.

India weighs domestic alternatives

India's push for closer oversight comes as several countries seek to retain control over their satellite communication infrastructure. Russia and China have domestic satellite networks, while Eutelsat OneWeb operates in Europe.

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India is also looking to develop its own capabilities. Reliance Jio is expected to work towards a low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation, which could expand the country's domestic satellite internet infrastructure.

As satellite connectivity becomes more important, the government is weighing ways to reduce security risks while allowing foreign providers to operate under Indian regulations.

The proposed hardware system could be developed with the help of public-sector research institutions specialising in communications, with private firms potentially contributing to the process. But the government has not settled on the technical details or decided when the system could be put in place.

For now, the proposal remains under consideration. Any move to implement it could reportedly add a new layer of security compliance for foreign satellite internet companies seeking to provide services in India.