Dangote Refinery Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joins South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 As $1.8B Kenya Expansion Opens Regional Distribution Opportunities

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals is expanding its footprint across East Africa, with a $16 billion refinery planned in Kenya and a $335 million investment in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC). As these developments open new opportunities for regional petroleum trade, the company's CEO and Managing Director David Bird has joined the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2026 conference as a speaker.

Taking place in Juba on November 24-25, SSOP returns for its seventh edition as the nation's premier platform for investment, dealmaking and policy. Bird's participation comes as South Sudan looks to translate its resource potential into renewed exploration, higher production and greater participation in regional petroleum value chains. With major downstream investment reshaping East Africa's energy market, SSOP 2026 offers an opportunity for producers, refiners and investors to establish the partnerships needed to advance regional energy trade and unlock new commercial opportunities.

The event arrives at a strategic time for Dangote. On September 30, the company officially broke ground on a 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lamu, Kenya. Set to come online in 2029, the facility is designed to supply gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to East African markets, with regional governments offered a combined 30% stake in the project. The project aims to replicate Dangote's 650,000-bpd Nigerian facility, which is currently operating at full capacity and is set to expand to 1.2 million bpd. A delegation from South Sudan attended the Lamu groundbreaking ceremony, underscoring the country's commitment to strengthening regional petroleum ties.

Beyond the Lamu facility, Dangote is strengthening its footprint across East Africa's distribution networks. Just this month, the company acquired a 25% stake in KPC, securing access to established infrastructure transporting petroleum products from Kenya's coast to regional markets, including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Following the $335 million transaction, Dangote plans to invest an additional $1.5 billion to expand KPC's approximately 1,300-km pipeline network, bringing its total planned investment to $1.8 billion.

For South Sudan, East Africa's only established commercial crude oil producer, Dangote's expansion introduces new opportunities for regional petroleum integration. The country holds approximately 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and is seeking to increase production through new exploration, redevelopment of mature fields and investment in supporting infrastructure. While no crude supply agreement between South Sudan and Dangote has been announced, the development of additional regional refining capacity could create opportunities for future feedstock supply arrangements, subject to commercial viability, infrastructure and crude compatibility.

Bird brings extensive experience across refining, petrochemicals and integrated energy infrastructure to SSOP 2026. Before joining Dangote in 2025, he served as CEO of OQ8, the $9.5 billion Duqm refinery joint venture in Oman, overseeing the development and commissioning of major refining, pipeline and terminal infrastructure. He also held senior leadership positions at Shell, spanning upstream production, downstream operations and global energy supply chains. His participation at SSOP 2026 will bring expertise in large-scale refining investment, project delivery and regional petroleum market development to discussions on South Sudan's next phase of growth.

As the country's official energy event, held in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, SSOP 2026 provides a platform for advancing discussions around regional trade, refining and infrastructure investment. The conference brings together international and national oil companies, refiners, trading companies, infrastructure developers, financiers and technology providers to negotiate partnerships, mobilize investment and connect South Sudan's petroleum resources with regional and international markets.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.