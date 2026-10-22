Algeria Energy Minister Brings Regional Power Expertise To MSGBC 2026

Algeria's Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies Mourad Adjal will participate as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026, bringing senior government expertise on gas, power infrastructure, renewable energy and regional energy integration to the event's investment and policy discussions. Minister Adjal joins Algeria's Hydrocarbons Minister Mohamed Arkab at the event, taking place December 1–3 in Dakar.

His participation comes as Algeria advances major renewable energy and hydrogen programs while strengthening its position as a regional energy partner. The country is implementing a 15,000 MW renewable energy program through 2035, with a first phase comprising 3,200 MW of solar capacity currently underway. The program offers relevant experience for MSGBC countries seeking to expand generation capacity while integrating larger shares of renewable power into their energy systems.

Hydrogen is also becoming a major component of Algeria's energy strategy. The country is participating in the SoutH2 Corridor, which aims to establish infrastructure linking North African hydrogen production with European markets, while the Algeria-Europe Alliance for Hydrogen is progressing toward the publication of its feasibility study results in 2027.

These developments have direct relevance to the MSGBC region, where Mauritania and Senegal are positioning themselves for large-scale green hydrogen development alongside expanding oil and gas production. The combination of new generation capacity, transmission infrastructure and export-oriented energy projects is creating growing demand for integrated regional energy systems.

Minister Adjal also brings extensive experience from Algeria's electricity and gas sector at a time when MSGBC countries are developing gas-to-power infrastructure and cross-border energy connections. Senegal is advancing domestic gas utilisation and new power capacity, while Mauritania is combining LNG development with emerging hydrogen projects and wider plans for energy-intensive industrial development.

Before becoming minister in September 2025, Adjal served as Chairman and CEO of Sonelgaz, Algeria's state-owned electricity and gas utility, from December 2021. He previously led the Electricity and Gas Distribution Company and held senior regional roles including President of the Mediterranean Transmission System Operators Association and Chairman of the Maghreb Electricity Committee.

His participation adds senior North African perspective to an MSGBC market increasingly focused on converting resource discoveries into producing assets, reliable power and integrated infrastructure. As Senegal, Mauritania and neighbouring markets develop gas, electricity and renewable projects, Adjal's experience across utility-scale energy systems will contribute to discussions on building the infrastructure required for the region's next phase of growth.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power will convene international operators, service companies and investors in Dakar to explore opportunities across the region's energy sector. To secure a delegate pass or learn more, visit or email ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.