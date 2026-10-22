$17B In Commitments And New Deals Drive African Energy Investment

African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 concluded in Cape Town after five days of dealmaking, licensing announcements and project updates aimed at accelerating investment across Africa's energy sector. Organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ), the October 12–16 conference brought together more than 12,000 international delegates, including government officials, national oil companies, private operators, financiers and technology providers.

The summit secured more than $17 billion in total commitments, while governments presented new investment opportunities and companies formalized strategic partnerships. Discussions covered upstream development, energy infrastructure, digital technologies and workforce training, with commercial initiatives designed to move projects closer to financing and implementation.

Returning as Africa's Biggest Energy Marketplace

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) hosted a conference built around connecting project developers with investors. Two dedicated platforms anchored its commercial program: the Premier Invest Deal Room and the African Farmout Forum.

Organized by Premier Invest, the Deal Room presented 15 oil, gas, infrastructure and power projects seeking more than $16 billion in investment. Project sponsors pitched opportunities to potential financiers, including development finance institutions, commercial lenders and institutional investors. Proposals covered upstream exploration, LNG infrastructure, gas-to-power facilities and downstream development.

The African Farmout Forum, held October 12 with Moyes&Co, Farmout Angel and Envoi Ltd, showcased 23 investment opportunities across established and frontier African basins. Operators delivered five-minute pitches covering assets, technical data and investment terms, while a dedicated Wall of Farmouts and investor meetings facilitated discussions around equity farm-downs and joint ventures.

National Investment Strategies

African governments used AEW 2026 to promote licensing opportunities, outline regulatory reforms and attract capital for exploration and production.

Ivory Coast presented its ambition to become a regional energy hub by 2035, backed by a $10 billion energy expansion strategy. The government highlighted the Calao and Calao South blocks as opportunities for foreign exploration and production companies.

Liberia launched its 2026 Direct Negotiation Petroleum Licensing Round through the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority. The round offers 15 blocks across the Liberia and Harper basins, supported by 50,000 line-km of 2D seismic data and 31,000 km2 of 3D seismic coverage.

Meanwhile, Gabon outlined petroleum code reforms intended to attract exploration investment through more flexible contractual terms, lower entry costs and streamlined approvals.

Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to first oil from the Lake Albert developments while advancing plans for a 60,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) domestic refinery targeted for completion by 2030.

Senegal presented 104 blocks to investors, expanding access to deepwater and onshore acreage, while Algeria promoted seven onshore exploration blocks in its anticipated bidding round, with Sonatrach highlighting available geological data and development potential.

Major Deals and Partnerships

AEW 2026 produced several corporate agreements spanning energy data, offshore operations, digitalization, aviation fuels and infrastructure research.

The AEC and S&P Global Energy signed a five-year strategic partnership focused on improving African energy data transparency and market intelligence. The collaboration will support energy outlooks and analysis intended to inform investment decisions.

Angola's Etu Energias, Chariot and BW Energy announced a tripartite agreement aimed at advancing offshore development by combining local operating capabilities with international technical expertise. The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) and SLB agreed to collaborate on digital transformation, including cloud-based data systems and advanced subsurface technologies.

Sasol and White Desert formalized a sustainable aviation fuel offtake agreement to support commercial supply and distribution. Meanwhile, Imbono and the University of Cape Town announced a three-year partnership linking academic research and commercial investment to develop future-ready infrastructure.

Project Announcements and Updates

Senegal's Petrosen outlined progress on the Yakaar-Teranga gas project, targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2027. The ultra-deepwater development remains a significant opportunity to expand domestic gas supply.

In Mozambique, Eni confirmed that drilling for its Coral North FLNG project would begin in November 2026, advancing development in the country's offshore gas sector. Furthermore, TotalEnergies also announced that it had secured a deepwater drillship for an upcoming exploration and appraisal campaign offshore Nigeria. The campaign is expected to advance work on prospects in the country's deepwater acreage.

Workforce Development and Capacity Building

AEW featured initiatives to strengthen Africa's technical and financial skills base. The AEW Future Leaders Student Challenge recognized three leading university teams for engineering solutions and financial modelling aimed at addressing energy-sector development challenges.

The ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Challenge gave African students a platform to present technology and engineering concepts addressing energy access. The initiative focused on student-led solutions for clean energy, decentralized solar power and off-grid applications.

Beyond the Conference Floor

Networking continued through the African Energy Awards and Gala Dinner, which recognized leadership, exploration achievements and institutional reforms across the sector.

The Just Energy Transition Concert at the Grand Africa Café combined African musical performances with opportunities for delegates to build commercial relationships. Business-to-business meetings, corporate breakfasts, ministerial roundtables and beachfront receptions extended discussions beyond formal sessions.

Together, the investment platforms, national showcases, corporate agreements and project updates positioned AEW 2026 as a major meeting point for African energy stakeholders seeking capital, partners and routes to project execution.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.