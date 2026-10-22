2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Office Furniture Picks: Design And Function From Eureka Ergonomic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The year-end shopping season offers an opportunity to upgrade the workspace. Eureka Ergonomic's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday event runs from November 1 through December 6, with savings of up to 40% off.

Office Desk Picks: Exploring Design, Height Adjustment, and Workspace Layout

Different work environments call for different desk features. Executive offices tend to prioritize overall design, material combinations, and storage, while multi-device setups and professional creative work place greater emphasis on desktop layout, device management, and height adjustment. This selection highlights the different design approaches and functional features across Eureka Ergonomic's desk lineup, from the versatile configurations of the Ark Series and the furniture-inspired design of Opal to the spacious height-adjustable desk and integrated storage of Zen Pro.

1.Ark Series: L-Shaped Workspaces and Integrated Storage

For managers and professionals who need to manage multiple devices, handle documents, and coordinate daily workflows, the Ark Pro TX60 and Ark ES address different workspace needs through L-shaped configurations and integrated storage.









Ark Pro TX60: L-Shaped Layout and Sit-Stand Flexibility

The TX60 features a black desktop with walnut finishes and a reversible L-shaped configuration, allowing users to adjust the orientation of the workspace to suit their room layout.

Ark ES: Integrated Storage and Device Charging

The Ark ES integrates a dual-motor lifting system, three programmable height presets, and an anti-collision function into its desk design. A right-side storage cabinet, USB ports, wireless charging, and a cable management bracket help organize office supplies, electronic devices, and cables in one place. For managers and professionals who want to maintain a tidy desktop while keeping office essentials and devices organized, the Ark ES brings storage, power management, and height adjustment together in one workspace.

Price: US $1,099 – $2,499

Materials: The Ark Pro TX60 features a black sintered stone desktop paired with walnut-finish drawers and legs, supported by an alloy steel structure. The Ark ES features an engineered wood desktop with a decorative finish, a storage cabinet with a laminate finish, and metal support structures.

2. Opal: Oval Desktop and Furniture-Inspired Design

For managers and home office users who value a cohesive office aesthetic and want their workspace to complement the surrounding interior, the Opal Executive Office Desk

In terms of functionality, this 66-inch oval executive desk features an under-desk drawer, storage space within the legs, and cable management features to help organize everyday office essentials. The height-adjustable version offers three programmable height presets and an anti-collision function, while a fixed-height version is also available. Desktop finishes and specific configurations vary by model.

By combining distinctive design with practical storage, Opal is suited to managers and home office users who want a refined workspace that also meets everyday working needs.

Price: US$2,499

Materials: Birch Solid Wood Veneer, Manufactured Wood, Iron. Desktop options include birch veneer or sintered stone, depending on the selected version.









3. Zen Pro: Sintered Stone Desktop and Executive-Level Storage

The Zen Pro executive standing desk features a spacious L-shaped sintered stone desktop and a side storage cabinet, bringing a refined, substantial presence to the executive office.

The desk is equipped with a four-motor lifting system. The 87-inch version offers a height adjustment range of 26–52 inches, allowing users to alternate between sitting and standing. The side cabinet combines drawers, open shelving, and compartmentalized storage to help keep everyday office essentials organized.

With a combination of functional features and a considered design, Zen Pro is suited to executives and managers who value a polished office environment and need a generous work surface and ample storage.

Price: US$6,899

Materials: A 0.35-inch-thick Lauren Black Gold sintered stone desktop, a wooden storage cabinet, and metal structural components. The cabinet is available in finishes including walnut and maple.

Office Chair Picks: Exploring Materials, Seat Design, and Adjustability

Beyond desktop layout and device management, chair materials, support structures, and adjustment options also shape the experience of working long hours. This selection explores the Mathias, Serene, and Royal series, highlighting their different design approaches and functional features. From the classic combination of bentwood and leather to Nappa leather upholstery with multiple seating adjustments, as well as varied chair silhouettes, upholstery designs, and material combinations, each chair offers a distinct balance of style and functionality.

1 Mathias: Bentwood Shell and Leather Details in a Classic Executive Style

The Mathias Executive Office Chair

Price: US$699

Materials: FSC®-certified 11-layer heat-pressed plywood with walnut veneer, genuine Napa leather upholstery, selected polyester fabric options, and a high-quality aluminum alloy five-star base.









2.Serene: Nappa Leather Details and Seating Adjustability

The Serene Executive Chair features genuine Nappa leather on the front and silicone leather on the back, paired with an aluminum alloy five-star base for a clean, contemporary executive office aesthetic.

Adjustability features include seat depth, seat height, and tilt tension controls, along with an adjustable headrest and 3D lumbar support. The recline mechanism offers four locking positions, with a recline angle ranging from 90° to 135°. These adjustment options provide managers and professionals who spend long hours at their desks with greater flexibility in configuring their seating.

Price: US$799

Materials: Genuine Napa leather on the front, silicone leather on the back, and a high-quality aluminum alloy five-star base.

3.Royal Series: High-Back Silhouettes and Contemporary Upholstery Design









The Royal Series combines classic executive chair styling with modern design details. Variations in chair silhouettes, upholstery, and material combinations offer a range of looks for different office environments. From substantial, traditional profiles to more contemporary lines, each model retains an executive character while expressing its own design identity.

Royal: A Substantial Silhouette with Classic Appeal

The Royal features a wide rectangular headrest, a segmented backrest, and a generously padded seat, complemented by rounded, outward-extending armrests. Its full proportions create a substantial, traditional executive chair aesthetic. Microfiber-reinforced leather upholstery and high-density foam padding further emphasize its thick, cushioned appearance. It is suited to users who prefer a classic silhouette and substantial upholstery, as well as executive offices that favor a more traditional, composed look.

Royal II: Two-Tone Upholstery and a Wrapped Silhouette

The Royal II creates a distinct two-tone contrast with a light inner surface and a dark outer surface. Its backrest and armrests feature a continuous wraparound design that adds visual depth to the chair. Compared with the fuller, more substantial appearance of the standard Royal, the Royal II places greater emphasis on contrasting upholstery colors and the lines connecting the backrest and armrests.。

Royal Renee: A Tall Backrest and a Slender Profile

The Royal Renee features a vertically elongated backrest and a more streamlined overall profile. Curved armrests, metallic side accents, and a chrome-plated five-star base contribute to its refined, elongated appearance. The brown upholstery reinforces its mature, understated furniture aesthetic, making it a suitable option for spaces that call for an executive chair with professional styling and more distinctive design details.

Price: US437–$649

Materials: The Royal features microfiber-reinforced leather upholstery with alloy steel and nylon support structures. The Royal II features silicone leather upholstery and an aluminum alloy base. The Royal Renee features microfiber leather upholstery and a chrome-plated steel five-star base.

Mathias combines a bentwood shell with leather or fabric upholstery for a classic furniture-inspired look. Serene emphasizes Nappa leather details and multiple seating adjustments, while the Royal Series offers a range of executive styles through variations in chair silhouettes, upholstery design, and material combinations.

More Office Desk and Chair Pairing Ideas

Different working styles call for different approaches to desktop layout, device storage, and seating support. Choosing a desk-and-chair combination based on work equipment, available space, and individual preferences can help balance productivity, comfort, and overall workspace aesthetics.

From the Aero Pro and U-shaped standing desks to L-shaped standing desks and RGB gaming desks, these options can be paired with different ergonomic chairs to suit a range of work needs and interior styles.Explore more Eureka Ergonomic professional office desks and ergonomic chairs









Explore More Office Furniture and Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

For the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season, Eureka Ergonomic will offer sitewide promotions across a range of office furniture and workspace configurations. Shoppers can browse products in advance and explore eligible offers based on their needs and purchasing plans.

The 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday event will run in two phases:



Early Black Friday: November 1–18 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: November 19–December 6

During the event, shoppers can save up to 40% sitewide. A tiered volume discount will also be available, with additional savings increasing based on the number of eligible items purchased:



Purchase 2–4 items to receive an additional 4% off

Purchase 5–9 items to receive an additional 6% off

Purchase 10–19 items to receive an additional 8% off Purchase 20 or more items to receive an additional 10% off

Visit eurekaergonomic.com to explore more office furniture and learn more about the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu...