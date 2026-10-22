PRISM Marketview Highlights Five Innovative Public Companies Supporting Strength And Mobility For National Physical Therapy Month

OrthoPediatrics, Omada Health, Enovis, Myomo and FIGS span the full arc of physical therapy, from childhood care and prevention to recovery and the professionals who deliver it

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a financial media platform covering small and micro-cap public companies, today published a feature marking National Physical Therapy Month. This year's theme from the American Physical Therapy Association,“PT For Future Me,” focuses on building strength, mobility and resilience across a lifetime to extend health span, the years people spend healthy and free of preventable chronic disease. PRISM's feature highlights five public companies working on different stages of that journey.

Starting Young: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics focuses entirely on pediatric orthopedics, from trauma and deformity correction to scoliosis and specialty bracing. Many of the procedures it supports are followed by physical therapy, and the outcomes shape a child's mobility for decades.

Staying Strong: Omada Health (NASDAQ: OMDA)

Omada Health 's GLP-1 Care Track includes a personalized exercise plan developed by a physical therapist to help protect muscle during weight loss. In a 12-week study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, members lost 6.0% of their starting weight, versus 3.3% with usual care, while gaining more muscle mass. Omada also runs a virtual musculoskeletal program with licensed physical therapists.

Before and After Surgery: Enovis (NYSE: ENOV)

Enovis 's Prevention & Recovery business provides orthopedic and recovery solutions spanning injury prevention through rehabilitation, and its joint replacement implants are almost always followed by physical therapy. Second-quarter net sales were $583 million, up 5% on an organic basis.

Restoring Function: Myomo (NYSE American: MYO)

Myomo makes the MyoPro, a powered upper-limb orthosis that helps restore function to weakened or paralyzed arms after stroke, spinal cord injury and other neuromuscular conditions. Second-quarter revenue rose 21% to $11.71 million, with record orders of 255 units.

Outfitting the Profession: FIGS (NYSE: FIGS)

APTA's campaign also celebrates the professionals who make physical therapy work. FIGS, a healthcare apparel brand built around healthcare professionals, grew second-quarter net revenues 28.8% to $196.6 million and reached 3.1 million active customers.

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