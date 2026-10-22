GLOBAL Invests In Down Syndrome Healthcare: 10 New Awards To Expand Specialized Care Across The U.S. And In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on $1.38 million awarded over the past 15 years, the 2026 GLOBAL Education Awards will provide $75,000 to programs expected to benefit nearly 1,000 people

DENVER, CO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced the recipients of their competitive 2026 GLOBAL Education Awards. The $75,000 was awarded to 10 organizations across the U.S. and in Canada, recognizing outstanding new programs that aim to expand access and educate in the areas of Down syndrome research, medical care, healthcare, and wellness.

Since launching the awards program in 2011, GLOBAL has provided more than $1.38 million through 379 awards to member organizations in 39 states and eight countries. These awards reflect GLOBAL's longstanding commitment to strengthening community programs, elongating life, and improving health outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

This year's award recipients are expected to benefit nearly 1,000 individuals with Down syndrome, family members, healthcare professionals, researchers, and community partners. Funded programs address a broad range of needs, from mental health support and Alzheimer's research education to occupational therapy, nutrition, and access to medical resources.

“GLOBAL's work has helped add ten years to the life expectancy of people with Down syndrome. As the mother of a 23-year-old daughter with Down syndrome, I can't think of anything more meaningful than ten more birthdays with my daughter,” says GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten.“But scientific breakthroughs are only meaningful if they reach the people who need them. We count on our amazing local member organizations to turn research and medical best practices into greater access to care and better health outcomes for people with Down syndrome everywhere.”

Rosie van Coevorden, MD, Executive Director of Down Syndrome Center of Puget Sound, shares her excitement about the award, noting,“We were so excited to receive the news that our program had been selected! We are incredibly grateful to receive the GLOBAL Education Award for DSC's Skill-Building Program. Their generous support will help ensure that our families have access to these valuable, life-changing services and opportunities.”

“We are lucky to have GLOBAL leading and focused on Down syndrome research and medical care,” says Missy Haughery, Executive Director of Down Syndrome Alabama.“Their government advocacy and commitment has let not only to these great awards but to the creation of a NIH-wide Down syndrome research program, increased lifespan, improved health outcomes. As name of org, we are so proud to stand with GLOBAL and ensure more healthcare education, outreach and access.”

2026 GLOBAL Education Award recipients:

Black Down Syndrome Association, Fortville, IN:

Black Down Syndrome Association Family Reunion Conference

Attendees will have opportunities to participate in conference sessions focusing on best practices and medical guidelines for those with Down syndrome, advances in Alzheimer's research, and mental health support.

Club 21 Learning and Resource Center Inc., Pasadena, CA

Growing Into You: Sexuality, Relationships, & Self-Advocacy

This program helps participants build knowledge of sexuality, and practical skills around healthy relationships, personal boundaries, body autonomy, communication, consent, and self-advocacy.

Down Syndrome Alabama, Vestavia Hills, AL

LACE UP for Down Syndrome

Health and wellness initiative designed to increase access to consistent, meaningful fitness and nutrition opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

Down Syndrome Connections Nevada, Las Vegas, NV

Annual Las Vegas Down Syndrome Conference

One-day conference with evidence-based sessions for parents/caregivers, medical and mental health providers, and self-advocates.

Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas, Fort Worth, TX

Friday Frogs

Occupational therapy program in collaboration with Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences Occupational Therapy Program at Texas Christian University.

Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN

Spanish Speaking Families Mental Health Support

Mental health services aim to help families connect to a trusted, accessible source of support, offered at no cost and without having to navigate formal medical care systems.

Down Syndrome Center of Puget Sound, Seattle, WA

Adult Skill-Building Program

Adults aged 18+ work one-on-one with a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Occupational Therapist (OT), or Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP). This award helps bridge any financial gaps by prioritizing new clients who have limited access to service providers.

Edmonton Down Syndrome Society, Edmonton, AB, Canada

Family resource navigation services to improve access to medical care

Expansion of family resource navigation services to improve access to medical care and resources.

Down Syndrome Association of Maryland, Baltimore, MD

Maryland Down Syndrome Aging & Memory Program

Create a new Maryland Down Syndrome Aging & Memory Program. It will consist of support groups, info sessions, and research advocacy.

Boston University DS-TO-THE-MAX Co-research Team, Boston, MA

DS-TO-THE-MAX Co-research team

This request is for an ongoing photovoice study exploring aging for older adults with Down syndrome and includes a research assistant with Down syndrome.

To apply or learn more about GLOBAL membership awards, visit:



To learn more about becoming a GLOBAL member, visit:



To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, visit:



Attachments



Down Syndrome Center of Puget Sound Down Syndrome Alabama

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631...