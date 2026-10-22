Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. Expands Beyond Nevada With Texas Leasehold Portfolio And Advances Herrin-1 Feasibility Evaluation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFNH) (“BFNH”) (“Company”) announces the expansion of its oil and gas asset portfolio beyond Nevada through a 100% leasehold interest in two oil and gas leases totaling approximately 67.59 acres in Liberty County, Texas. The Texas properties include:

An approximately 40.19-acre lease assigned to BFNH by CELT eResources LL; and An approximately 27.40-acre lease entered into by BFNH with a private lessor. The Texas General Land Office approved the 40.19-acre lease assignment. The assignment was recorded in the official public records of Liberty County, Texas, under Document No. 2026029454 on October 6, 2026. The separate 27.40-acre private lease is dated October 4, 2026. BFNH's 100% leasehold interest remains subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable leases, including lessor royalty interests, overriding royalties, production burdens, and other applicable obligations. Herrin-1 Opportunity BFNH has received an engineering evaluation prepared by Hagen Consulting, LLC, effective January 1, 2026, for the Herrin-1 property. For the property and ownership evaluated in that report, the evaluation identifies gross estimate“Proved Developed Behind Pipe Reserves” of:

Reserve Category Estimate Gross Reserves Oil 285,730 barrels Natural Gas 23,512,340 Mcf *

*The reported natural-gas volume is an estimated 23.5 billion cubic feet.

Herrin-1 is currently shut in and not producing. BFNH is conducting a comprehensive feasibility analysis of the gross estimates, including, but not limited to, engineering, operations, infrastructure, title, regulatory, environmental, production, and financial considerations.

Based on currently available information, BFNH estimates that the capital required to evaluate, repair, rework, equip, and potentially return Herrin-1 to production could be at least approximately $2.5 million or more. This preliminary estimate is subject to change and does not constitute a final development budget, financing commitment, or decision to undertake any particular work.

The evaluation was prepared for CELT eResources LLC before the lease transfer to BFNH and has not been independently updated or reissued for BFNH.

BFNH has not made a final determination regarding the timing, scope, funding, execution, or commercial viability of any potential work on Herrin-1.

Portfolio Expansion and Additional Opportunities

In addition to evaluating Herrin-1, BFNH continues to assess potential opportunities to expand and diversify its energy portfolio, including opportunities outside Liberty County, Texas.

Potential opportunities may include additional oil and gas leasehold interests, prospective resource projects, strategic acquisitions, technical partnerships, and other assets that could complement the Company's existing activities. BFNH's objective is to identify opportunities that may support the development of multiple initiatives over time while maintaining disciplined review of title, ownership, reserves, engineering, infrastructure, regulatory, environmental, financing, and commercial considerations.

No assurance can be given that BFNH will acquire or develop any additional assets, that any potential opportunity will result in production or revenue, or that any such opportunity will contribute to the Company's growth. Any future acquisition, development, partnership, or investment decision will be subject to further due diligence, applicable approvals, available financing, and definitive agreements.

Management Statement

“BFNH has established direct control of two Liberty County leasehold interests totaling approximately 67.59 acres and is advancing a disciplined technical evaluation of the Herrin-1 opportunity,” said Gustavo Taboada, BFNH's Chief Geoscience Officer.

He further stated,“Our immediate priority is to evaluate the available geological, engineering, wellbore, infrastructure, title, regulatory, environmental, and financial information before determining whether any repair, rework, re-equipping, or production-restoration program is justified or economically viable. We are also reviewing additional opportunities that could broaden BFNH's energy portfolio and support the advancement of multiple initiatives over time, subject to appropriate due diligence and available financing.”

“Expanding beyond Nevada into Texas gives BFNH an additional opportunity and broadens our asset portfolio,” said Richard Kaiser, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BFNH.“We are taking a disciplined approach by completing the necessary technical and financial analysis before determining whether and how to advance Herrin-1 as well as the Company's other holdings.”

Related-Party Disclosure

The approximately 40.19-acre lease was assigned to BFNH by CELT eResources LLC, an entity under common control with BFNH through Nexus Capital Investments, Inc. The assignment is therefore a related-party transaction. Nexus Capital Investments, Inc. is BFNH's majority shareholder.

About BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFNH) is a publicly traded company pursuing and evaluating oil/gas opportunities across its asset portfolio, including its Nevada leases and its newly expanded Texas leasehold interests. The Company evaluates opportunities based on technical, operational, regulatory, and financial considerations - .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Gross Reserve Information

The reserve estimate information in this release comes from the Hagen Consulting, LLC engineering evaluation prepared for CELT eResources LLC, effective January 1, 2026. BFNH received it in connection with the completed lease acquisition. The estimates remain subject to the assumptions, limitations, ownership interests, methodology, definitions, and effective date stated in that evaluation. The reported volumes apply only to the Herrin-1 property and ownership evaluated in the report and do not apply to the separate approximately 27.40-acre lease. Both CELT eResources, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, and BFNH are controlled by Nexus Capital Investments, Inc. ("Nexus").

The estimated reported volumes do not guarantee production, recovery, revenue, profitability, or shareholder returns. Herrin-1 is not currently producing, and BFNH has not made a final decision regarding development, funding, reactivation, production, timing, scope, or commercial viability.

Reserve estimates do not guarantee production, recovery, revenue, profitability, or shareholder returns. Actual results may differ materially due to reservoir performance, geological conditions, wellbore and equipment condition, completion requirements, title and ownership matters, permitting, regulatory and environmental requirements, operating costs, commodity prices, financing availability, infrastructure requirements, and other factors.

The fact that Herrin-1 has been evaluated as containing estimated reported reserve volumes does not mean that the well is currently producing or that BFNH has determined that production can be restored economically.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding BFNH's feasibility analysis, potential engineering and technical work, Herrin-1, potential repair, rework, reactivation, equipping, or production activities, estimated capital requirements, funding, portfolio expansion, potential acquisitions, strategic partnerships, development opportunities, commercial viability, and future disclosures. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continues,”“seeks,”“evaluates,”“anticipates,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The preliminary capital estimate described in this release is subject to change and is not a financing commitment, development budget, or commitment to proceed with any proposed work. Any future activity remains subject to additional technical, engineering, operational, title, regulatory, environmental, infrastructure, financial, and commercial analysis. BFNH makes no assurance regarding the timing, scope, funding, execution, production, recovery, revenue, profitability, commercial viability, or ultimate outcome of any potential work associated with Herrin-1 or any other opportunity under evaluation. BFNH also makes no assurance that it will acquire, develop, finance, or complete any additional project or transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in BFNH's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BFNH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For Further Information, Contact:

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc.

Phone: (757) 306-6090

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