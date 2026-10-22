Blue Ops Introduces B-Series Maritime Portfolio With Production-Ready B-18 And B-39 Uncrewed Surface Vessels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S.-designed and built platforms available for orders, delivering affordable, mission-ready capabilities for U.S. Navy and allied maritime operations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the introduction of its B-Series portfolio of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) through its Blue Ops maritime division.

The portfolio includes the B-26 (formerly Variant 7); the B-18, an 18-foot USV designed for tactical and one-way attack missions; and the B-39, a 39-foot vessel already in low-rate production. Both the B-18 and B-39 are available for orders now, providing the U.S. Navy and allied forces with affordable, reliable maritime platforms to address immediate operational requirements.

The B-Series establishes a unified naming convention for Blue Ops' growing family of U.S.-designed and built autonomous maritime systems, with designations reflecting vessel length in feet, which is the traditional American methodology for naval and commercial shipbuilding. Building on its flagship B-26, Blue Ops is expanding its portfolio to support tactical reconnaissance, one-way attack, persistent maritime defense and logistics missions.

The B-18 has completed sea trials and is available for orders ahead of its original schedule. Built around the internationally recognized form factor for one-way attack vessels, the B-18 combines advanced hardware, a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture and combat-proven capabilities to deliver an affordable, reliable solution for modern naval operations.

Developed with U.S. Navy requirements in mind, including deployment from Littoral Combat Ships, the B-18 is designed for tactical reconnaissance, shipboard launch and recovery, and one-way attack missions. As the Navy reassesses its autonomous surface vessel requirements and explores more capable, cost-effective alternatives, Blue Ops is positioned to address this immediate demand.

The B-39, a 39-foot USV already in low-rate production and available for orders, is built on an established commercial vessel platform with a proven manufacturing foundation. The vessel delivers increased range, endurance and payload capacity for persistent maritime operations, defense and logistics.

With its modular architecture, flexible payload integration and advanced autonomous capabilities, the B-39 is designed to support persistent maritime surveillance, integrated defense systems and extended operations in demanding naval environments. Its established commercial production history provides a proven foundation for rapid fielding, scalable manufacturing, and cost-effective deployment, while enabling the integration of advanced sensors, mission-specific payloads and interoperable command-and-control systems.

“The Navy doesn't need examples of what autonomous vessels might deliver years from now. It needs affordable, reliable systems that perform in real-world conditions and are available today,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops.“That's exactly what we're building at Blue Ops. From one-way attack and tactical reconnaissance to maritime defense and logistics, our B-Series vessels are designed to meet immediate operational needs. Combined with Red Cat's aerial assets, we're delivering a complete family of systems that gives U.S. and allied forces the capabilities and flexibility to operate across air and sea.”

Since Red Cat launched Blue Ops in 2025, the division has expanded its U.S. manufacturing capabilities in Valdosta, Georgia, advanced the B-26 into full-rate production and accelerated the availability of additional maritime platforms. Together with Red Cat's aerial portfolio, the B-Series strengthens the Company's ability to deliver domestically manufactured autonomous systems for modern multi-domain operations.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software offerings, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at .

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