Landmark Funeral Group Expands Into Kentucky And Indiana Through Partnership With Funeral Excellence Group

Expansion adds nine locally owned and operated locations to Landmark's network and accelerates Funeral Excellence Group's expansion plans

- Seb D'Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral GroupTOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark Funeral Group (“Landmark”) today announced a partnership with Funeral Excellence Group, marking its expansion into Kentucky and Indiana. The partnership will add nine locally owned and operated locations to Landmark's network, five in Kentucky and four in Indiana, with local leadership and teams all remaining in place to grow the businesses and continue serving their respective communities.Founded in 2023 by John Horan, Funeral Excellence Group is led by Luke Densow, who has more than 20 years of funeral service experience and will remain with Landmark as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, focusing on Strategic Initiatives, Business Development and Partnerships.The nine Funeral Excellence Group locations now part of the Landmark portfolio are:.A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY.Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, KY.Caneyville Funeral Home in Caneyville, KY.Hartford Funeral Home in Hartford, KY.Leitchfield Funeral Home in Leitchfield, KY.Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Homes in Vincennes and Washington, IN.Huber Funeral Homes in Tell City and Cannelton, IN“The funeral professionals leading these local businesses have built lasting relationships in their communities,” said Seb D'Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral Group.“We respect what they have built and are excited to be partnering with them. Our investment will help them to pursue their growth and expansion plans and enable the established local owner-operators to continue to guide the funeral home operations and provide the exceptional and personalized care their families expect.”“In Landmark, we found a partner that values our leaders and staff and shares our principles of integrity, respect, kindness and teamwork,” said Densow.“This partnership gives us more resources to build on what our team has established and thoughtfully expanded.”About Landmark Funeral GroupLandmark works alongside dedicated funeral professionals who share a commitment to compassionate care, operational excellence and preserving the legacy of community funeral homes. With advanced technology integrations, strategic resources, and thoughtful investment, Landmark helps independent funeral homes grow and thrive while enabling local teams to continue serving families with the care and trust that define the profession. Learn more at .

Rick Lacroix

Landmark Funeral Group

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Landmark Funeral Group Expands into Kentucky and Indiana Through Partnership with Funeral Excellence Group News Provided By Landmark Funeral Group October 22, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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