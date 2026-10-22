Discover To Secure: Raynet Strengthens Its Cybersecurity Position

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KuppingerCole Analysts positions Raynet One as a Challenger in the Leadership Compass Attack Surface Management 2026

- Ragip Aydin, Founder & CEO of Raynet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raynet, a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and a specialist in True IT Asset Visibility, has been recognized as a Challenger in the KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass Attack Surface Management 2026. The positioning highlights an approach central to Raynet's platform strategy: IT Management and cybersecurity belong together. Raynet One connects an understanding of deployed technologies with security risk assessment and the ability to take targeted action. Raynet continues to expand these capabilities through further investment in cybersecurity and AI.

You can't secure what you can't see

Identifying a vulnerability is not enough. Organizations need to understand which systems are affected, which business processes depend on them, and where to act first. Without this context, security prioritization remains incomplete – even when numerous tools are already in place.

Raynet's vision addresses this challenge: giving organizations worldwide the visibility they need for successful IT initiatives through reliable IT asset data. Raynet One collects IT asset data through integrated discovery and inventory capabilities and combines it with data from existing IT and security solutions. The platform normalizes and consolidates this data, enriching it with technology, business, and security context.

The result is a connected view of the IT environment across the entire Technology Lifecycle.“Discover to Secure” captures the cybersecurity ambition behind Raynet's mission,“Discover to Manage”: organizations that understand and control their IT can secure it more effectively.

What matters is what a risk means for the business

The KuppingerCole Analysts report describes how Raynet One correlates technical vulnerability data with business criticality, ownership, lifecycle status, and existing security controls. This enables a more nuanced assessment of risk urgency than technical severity alone.

“Attack Surface Management is shifting from visibility toward measurable exposure reduction, and that shift depends on reliable asset data. Raynet brings the ownership, lifecycle and business context of IT Asset Management into exposure prioritization, helping security teams focus on what matters most to the business. That depth of asset context is a strength many security-first vendors lack,” said Osman Celik, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts.

The Leadership Compass identifies data enrichment through the Raynet One Technology Catalog and extensive integration with third-party solutions as particular strengths. It also highlights asset relationship mapping and identity posture analysis. These capabilities help organizations understand dependencies and align security actions with their specific IT environments.

Connect existing solutions. Take targeted action.

Raynet One integrates into existing IT and security architectures. The platform combines data from those systems with its own insights to create a shared information foundation. IT and security teams can work from consistent data and use their existing tools more effectively.

Raynet One also provides its own endpoint and patch management capabilities that can support the remediation of identified risks.

KuppingerCole Analysts describes Raynet One as particularly well suited to large enterprises and public sector organizations with complex IT environments, and as particularly relevant for German and European organizations that value data quality, digital sovereignty, and integration with existing systems. Raynet One also supports mapping IT asset and security data to regulatory requirements and established standards, including NIS2, DORA, and ISO 27001, helping organizations see where they stand against these requirements.

A clear commitment to cybersecurity and AI investment

With Main Capital Partners as its strategic growth partner, Raynet is stepping up investment in cybersecurity, AI, and the continued development of Raynet One. The direction is clear: establish the platform as the global hub for reliable IT asset data, helping organizations manage, optimize, and secure their IT. Discover to Manage. Discover to Secure.

“Organizations need clarity about where their IT is exposed and what that means for their business. That is why we bring reliable IT asset data and cybersecurity together. Our goal is to turn that knowledge into concrete opportunities for action. We are investing specifically in Raynet One's cybersecurity capabilities and continuing to expand them. We want to empower organizations to understand their IT, make informed decisions, and act decisively,” said Ragip Aydin, Founder and CEO of Raynet.

Download the full KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass Attack Surface Management 2026: Click here

Isabella Borth

Raynet Inc.

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Discover to Secure: Raynet strengthens its cybersecurity position News Provided By Raynet Inc. October 22, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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