Aura Wireless Apogee 360 Named Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product Of The Year In 2026 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

Apogee 360 recognized for patented Wi-Fi technology covering up to 20 acres per unit using existing access points, reducing outdoor network infrastructure.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aura Wireless, maker of the patented Apogee family of high-performance wireless antennas, today announced that its Apogee 360 platform has been named Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product of the Year in the 10th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. This milestone year of the program, which recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market, drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries.Apogee 360 was recognized for solving a problem the wireless industry has long treated as fixed. Outdoor Wi-Fi can only reach as far as its weakest device can answer back. Phones, tablets and sensors are limited by regulation in how much power they can use, so even when an access point can broadcast across a large space, those devices often can't reply. Adding more access points does not fix that. It simply adds more radios, more cabling, more complexity, and more cost, and still leaves dead zones.“Apogee 360 delivers coverage that outdoor Wi-Fi has not yet offered. FCC regulations cap how much power a client device can use to transmit, so a network can only reach as far as its weakest device can answer back. Adding more access points just adds radios that broadcast farther than any phone, tablet, or IoT sensor can reach without fixing the imbalance,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Mobile Breakthrough.“Apogee 360 is engineered for the same areas where conventional outdoor Wi-Fi has always meant a long cabling and lift-access project before a single access point goes live. Aura's solution collapses that project into a handful of panels, connected to the access points already on hand.”What makes Apogee 360 unique is how it solves the problem. Aura's patented technology dramatically improves how well the access point hears devices in the field while keeping transmit power fully FCC compliant, so low-power phones, tablets and IoT sensors connect reliably at distances conventional outdoor designs cannot reach. Each panel delivers strong coverage all the way to its edge, removing the weak spots that usually force integrators to overlap access points, while keeping the signal clean in noisy outdoor environments.The result is Outdoor Wi-Fi coverage the industry has not seen before. That performance has already proven out in the field. A mile-scale intermodal rail yard went from 65 access points to 13 and was fully connected. One Apogee antenna delivered full coverage across a 35-acre rail checkpoint. A Fortune 500 retailer standardized on a two-to-three-unit Apogee 360 design across more than 1,000 outdoor locations. A 250-acre farm connected its entire operation, from point-of-sale to IoT sensors to security coverage, using three units.“When we first set out to bring Wi-Fi outdoors, we realized the technology didn't exist, so we built it,” said Elaine Healy, Co-Founder and CEO, Aura Wireless.“People don't think about Wi-Fi outdoors, and for years the only answer has been to keep adding access points. Apogee 360 changes that by providing up to 90% less infrastructure than a conventional design that adds an access point for every zone. We're grateful to Mobile Breakthrough for this recognition, and to our team, partners and customers who proved it out in the field.”For system integrators and enterprise IT teams, Apogee 360 changes the outdoor deployment conversation from how many access points a space needs to how much infrastructure that space requires. Built to operate from -40°C to 60°C, Apogee 360 is engineered for big-box retail lots, distribution yards, air cargo ramps, municipal parks, among many other use cases."Every integrator who has scoped an outdoor site knows the real cost isn't the access points or antenna, it's the trenching, the lift rental, and the cable runs to get there. Apogee 360 removes most of that from the job before it starts," said Ian Watson, Vice President, Aura Wireless.Learn more about Apogee 360 at aurawireless /products/apogee-360/.About Aura WirelessAura Wireless is an innovator in antenna technology, focused on expanding the range and usability of Wi-Fi and CBRS bands for enterprise, municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications. Learn more at aurawireless. For more information, visit aurawireless

Jason Claybrook

Aura Wireless

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aura Wireless Apogee 360 Named Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product of the Year in 2026 Mobile Breakthrough Awards News Provided By Nexgen Venture Partners LLC dba aura October 22, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.