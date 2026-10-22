FrontGate Media announces sponsorship and advertising representation for Faith On Film TV, hosted by Isaac Hernandez and Holly McClure.

FrontGate Media Marks 25 Years as Category-Defining Agency in the Faith & Family Market

New relationship connects sponsors and advertisers with Christian entertainment audiences through trusted voices and faith-and-family storytelling.

- Scott A. Shuford, FrontGate Media

ORANGE COUNTY,, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FrontGate Media today announced a new representation relationship with Faith On Film TV, providing advertisers and sponsors access to a Christian entertainment program featuring the creators, stories, and conversations shaping faith-and-family media.

As FrontGate Media celebrates its 25th anniversary, the partnership reinforces the agency's commitment to connecting brands with Christian and family audiences through trusted voices and content-driven opportunities.

Hosted by Isaac Hernandez and Holly McClure, Faith On Film TV features interviews with actors, producers, directors, writers, and creative leaders in Christian entertainment. The program introduces viewers to faith-based films and shows that entertain, educate, inspire, and share meaningful messages.

“Faith On Film is a natural fit for FrontGate because it sits at the intersection of faith, family, entertainment, and trusted storytelling,” said Scott A. Shuford, Founder & Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media.“For 25 years, we've helped brands connect authentically with Christian audiences. This partnership gives advertisers access to a highly relevant environment where viewers are already engaged with the stories and creators shaping faith-based entertainment.”

Hernandez brings more than four decades of Christian entertainment experience, including producing and directing hundreds of television programs for Trinity Broadcasting Network, helping launch Parables TV, and executive producing independent faith-based films. He also produces and directs the ICVM Crown Awards, launched Faith On Film in 2019, and continues to consult with streaming companies, distributors, and producers.

McClure brings decades of experience as a producer, creative director, writer, film critic, and media professional. Her work includes marketing and promotional production for The Passion of the Christ, along with numerous Christian film and television projects. She currently serves as PR & Media Director for Capernaum Studios.

Together, the hosts combine entertainment expertise, industry relationships, and faith-market insight, creating a valuable platform for sponsors seeking to reach audiences interested in Christian films, family entertainment, streaming content, books, ministry, and values-driven culture.

“Marketers want more than impressions. They want credibility, audience alignment, and trusted voices,” Shuford added.“Faith On Film provides that connection through meaningful conversations with the people shaping Christian entertainment.”

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities with Faith On Film TV, or to explore FrontGate Media's Christian and family audience solutions, visit .

About Faith On Film TV

Faith On Film TV is a faith-and-family entertainment program hosted by Isaac Hernandez and Holly McClure. Featuring interviews with actors, filmmakers, and entertainment industry professionals, the show introduces audiences to independent Christian entertainment and the creators behind stories that inspire faith, family values, and meaningful conversations. Visit .

About FrontGate Media

FrontGate Media is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and media group specializing in the Faith and Family audience. With over 7,500 campaigns and a powerful digital network, FrontGate provides public relations, advertising, media buying, social marketing, and content development services. Its work has earned recognition from the Internet Advertising Competition, the WebAwards, and the Emmy® Awards. Visit .

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Media Contact:

Jesús Peña

Jesús Peña

FrontGate Media

+1 949-799-4477

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FrontGate Media Announces Sponsorship and Advertising Representation for Faith On Film TV News Provided By FrontGate Media October 22, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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